The Second City to Perform 'LAUGH HARDER NOT SMARTER' at the MAC on Valentine's Day

The Second City will return to the McAninch Arts Center (MAC) with “Laugh Harder Not Smarter – The Best of the Second City” at 5 & 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14. These clever and interactive performances by the renowned Second City Touring Company will feature an uproarious array of classic sketch comedy and songs plus fresh new works and the signature brand of quick-witted improv that The Second City is famous for. MAC will feature a special Valentine's cocktail to add a festive touch.



Since The Second City opened its doors in a small cabaret theater in 1959, it has delivered innovative, fast-paced satirical comedy with a fresh take on festive fun. Co-founded by Paul Sills, Howard Alk and Bernie Sahlins, The Second City grew to become one of the most influential and prolific comedy empires in the word, developing an entirely unique way of creating art and fostering generations of comedy personalities.