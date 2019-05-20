The Porters Of Hellsgate Present DOUBLE FALSEHOOD

The Porters of Hellsgate Theatre Company presents Double Falsehood by Lewis Theobald, adapted from Cardenio, the lost play of Shakespeare and Fletcher, directed by Thomas Bigley and Alex Parker.

Filling out the capable ensemble are Michael Bigley, Dylan Booth, Katie Hotchkiss, Tim Oakes, Jesse James Thomas, Susan Vesely, and Dan White.

Porters board members Thomas Bigley and Alex Parker jointly assume the director's chair. Bigley and Parker are both recipients of numerous Valley Theatre Award nominations, with Parker's recent production of The Tempest taking home the Ovation Award for Featured Actress in a Play.

Double Falsehood is produced with the Porters' ambition of crossing every t and dotting every i along the road to completing Shakespeare's canon.

Running June 6th at 11:30pm, June 7th at 5:30pm, June 8th & 9th at noon, and June 15th & 16th at 11pm.

Presented at The Broadwater (Studio), 1078 Lillian Way, Los Angeles, CA 90038.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You