The Porters Of Hellsgate Announce Their 2024 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Porters of Hellsgate will open their 2024 Season: "At the Crossroads," running through the Summer and Fall.

Artistic Director Will Block says of the season: "Our country is heading towards what promises to be yet another contentious election cycle. As we head into this period of decision, the Porters will mount a season of classic plays that deeply investigate what it means to be at a crossroads. Who are we now? Where do we want to go? Where do we have to go? Is it possible to reconcile those destinations, stay true to ourselves, and avoid doing harm to others? Join us this summer and fall to find out."

The Season will open with a new Free Reading Series entitled RADICALLY MISCAST SHAKESPEARE. From July through September of 2024, The Porters will host readings of Shakespeare's King Lear, Julius Caesar, and The Merry Wives of Windsor. Each play will feature actors reading roles in which they most likely never would be cast.

If Shakespeare's works are universal (and we believe they are), let's put that to the test!

The reading series is conceived and produced by Associate Artistic Director DAWN ALDEN.

All Radically Miscast Shakespeare readings will be Sundays at 7:30pm, and will be free and open to the public.

"Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown..."

Closing out the season, the Porters will mount a rotating repertory production of Shakespeare's kaleidoscopic portrait of a society in turmoil: HENRY IV, PARTS 1 AND 2. The production will be directed by MARGARET STARBUCK, Associate Artistic Director of Boston Court Pasadena, and feature Porters' Associate Artistic Director Thomas Bigley as Sir John Falstaff.

HENRY IV, PARTS 1 AND 2 will be the Porter's 33rd and 34th productions in their journey towards finishing the canon.

LOCATION

The Madnani Theatre

6760 Lexington Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

RADICALLY MISCAST SHAKESPEARE READING SERIES:



KING LEAR: Directed by L. Stephanie Tait. JULY 21st, Madnani Theatre

JULIUS CAESAR: Directed by TBD. AUGUST 18th, Madnani Theatre

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR: DIRECTED BY Julie Lanctot. SEPTEMBER 15th, Who Goes There Studio



MAIN STAGE SHAKESPEARE:

HENRY IV, PARTS 1 AND 2

DIRECTED BY MARGARET STARBUCK

OPEN NOV 1st THROUGH 24th

Comments