The Platters Bring VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS SHOW to Rubicon Theatre

Following 5 sold-out performances last year, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers’ THE PLATTERS will return to Rubicon Theatre later this month to perform their new holiday show, “VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS SHOW.” The legendary doo-wop group will bring their soulful sound and lush harmonies to favorite holiday songs, while also reprising timeless chart-topping hits including “Only You,” The Great Pretender,” “My Prayer,” “Twilight Time,” and “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes.”

THE PLATTERS “VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS SHOW” is slated for three performances only: Monday, December 16 at 7:00 p.m., and Tuesday, December 17 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at Rubicon Theatre Company.

More About The Platters

For over six decades, THE PLATTERS have delighted audiences around the world with their iconic sound and unparalleled showmanship. Founded in 1952, THE PLATTERS have become one of the most celebrated vocal groups in history, achieving international acclaim with their distinctive blend of rhythm and blues, doo-wop, and soul, which has left an indelible mark on the music industry. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 and are also members od the Vocal and Grammy Halls of Fame. THE PLATTERS were the first Rock and Roll group to have a top ten album in America. They are considered one of the classiest, most romantic, groundbreaking groups of the early rock n’ roll era, and the ultimate in "make-out music.”

THE PLATTERS’ hit single “Only You” launched the group as superstars on the world stage. Soon after, “The Great Pretender” propelled the group to the #1 spot on the charts. Their total record sales exceeded $200 million, making them one of the top 25 selling artists of all time. THE PLATTERS churned out hit after hit, bridging the gap between more traditional vocal-group stylings and popular R&B grooves. They were the first African-American vocal group to become global superstars, and their artistry has endured for decades.

Today, the music of THE PLATTERS (Bernard Bryant, Omar Ross, Jovian K. Ford, and Brittney Bellamy)

continues to resonate with fans of all ages, making them an enduring favorite. Their song “Twilight Time” plays a significant role in the critically acclaimed television series “Wanda Vision,” (Marvel/Disney+), effectively welcoming THE PLATTERS into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Their music continues to appear on many television soundtracks including Golden Globe, Emmy Award-winning hit drama “Empire,” and films including Oscar nominated “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.” “Only You” and “The Great Pretender” are part of the GRAMMY® Museum songs of the century.

"We are thrilled to welcome back THE PLATTERS,” says Karyl Lynn Burns, Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director of Rubicon. "Their music is a testament to the enduring power of harmony and the joy it brings to people's lives. This performance promises to be an extraordinary celebration of their illustrious history and the timeless songs that have touched hearts for generations."

Audiences can expect a night filled with nostalgic melodies, impeccable vocal harmonies, and a vibrant stage presence that will transport them back in time by the iconic sounds that have defined an era. Fans will get to sing along to classic tunes and make new memories with family and friends while witnessing one of the greatest groups in music history for a night of holiday music and memorable hits.

