The Music Center's Dance DTLA to Return This Summer

The Music Center's Dance DTLA series is back this summer for a full season of dancing under the stars on Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center! Shake your groove thing to various music genres for free every Friday, from June 23 through August 18, 2023, between 7:00-11:00 p.m. (see schedule below).

Top L.A. dance instructors in Hip Hop, Salsa, Samba, Country Line Dancing, Disco and Bollywood return to pump up the crowds, and instructors new to the series are ready to teach genres offered for the first time in Dance DTLA history: West African Dance, Afro-Cuban Rumba & Cuban Rhythms, and Reggaeton. All instructors will provide beginner dance lessons with easy-to-follow steps. Following each lesson, The Music Center will open the dance floor for guests to practice their new moves, keep the party vibe going and dance the night away to live DJ sets. No dance experience necessary!



Guests of all ages can also participate in free artistic activities and experiences set up on Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center, including art making and demos, photo booths and more with partner organizations.



Food and beverages will be available for purchase. No outside alcohol is permitted.

Dates:

Fridays, June 23 through August 18, 2023

7:00 - 11:00 p.m.



Location:

Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center

135 N. Grand Avenue

Los Angeles 900012





Visit musiccenter.org/dancedtla and follow The Music Center on social media @musiccenterla