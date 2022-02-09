The Music Center Opens Its 19th Dance Season With West Coast Premiere Of BERNSTEIN DANCES

The Music Center welcomes the return of live, indoor dance experiences to the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion with Hamburg Ballet John Neumeier.

Making its company debut at The Music Center, Hamburg Ballet John Neumeier will kick off the 19th season of Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center, a TMC Arts program, with the West coast premiere of Bernstein Dances (March 11, 13 and 19, 2022), an original work from the company's Director and Chief Choreographer John Neumeier. Developed as an homage to Neumeier's home country and his friend, the great American composer Leonard Bernstein, the full-length Bernstein Dances is based on Leonard Bernstein's music and spirit and follows a structure similar to that of a revue: a collage of separate episodes resulting in a dance mosaic, all unified by Bernstein's music.

Bernstein Dances premiered in 1998 in Hamburg, Germany and is inspired by the legendary composer's personal and professional journeys. From short piano pieces to the symphonic dances of Bernstein's worldwide success West Side Story, Bernstein Dances "is as glamorous an evening of dance as you can imagine." (Newsday) The work features six solo dancers, with one central figure allowing the audience to witness the development of an artist. A seventh dancer appears periodically, directing, motivating and inspiring the action, while Giorgio Armani's timeless and simple costumes give the ballet a homogenous frame. The name of the piece is a double entendre: It uses "Dances" both as a verb and a noun, suggesting that Leonard Bernstein himself dances, figuratively, and that the ballet is a suite of dances to his music.

"Bernstein Dances showcases the incredible talent of Bernstein and Neumeier, two American treasures, resulting in a phenomenal experience that celebrates music and dance," explained Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center. "Audiences returning to The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion can expect an exhilarating, uplifting performance that honors two remarkable artists and which reminds us of the joy we have all been missing. At the same time, they can feel comfortable knowing we have put comprehensive preventative measures in place to help ensure they have the safest possible experience."

Hamburg Ballet John Neumeier is famous far beyond the city of Hamburg, Germany. International tours have made the company not only a highlight of the global ballet scene, but also one of Germany's most important cultural ambassadors. Artistic Director and Chief Choreographer John Neumeier, who has directed the company since 1973, is a master at combining classical ballet tradition with contemporary forms in his works, while developing a unique personal choreographic language.

Bernstein Dances has a run time of two hours and 30 minutes, and features music from some of Leonard Bernstein's most indelible works including Candide, MASS, On the Town, Peter Pan, West Side Story and Wonderful Town as well as the complete Serenade (after Plato's "Symposium"). The performances feature accompaniment by two vocalists. Hamburg Ballet joined with TMC Arts to hold local auditions to identify L.A.-based talent to join the company onstage. CJ Eldred was cast and will sing with Germany's Dorothea Baumann for each of the three performances. Both understudies were also cast from the Los Angeles audition.

Dance students will enjoy a master class on March 12, 2022, at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion for advanced high school students. For more information, visit musiccenter.org/hamburg.

Hamburg Ballet will also perform in LA Opera's production of St. Matthew Passion, with choreography by John Neumeier.

At the current time, The Music Center requires all members of the public who attend performances and events inside The Music Center's four theatres to show proof of full vaccination for COVID-19 with a booster or provide a negative COVID-19 test. An antigen test must be taken within 24 hours prior to the start of the event, and a PCR test must be taken within 48 hours prior to the start time; this includes children over two years of age. At-home COVID tests will not be accepted for entry. This policy applies to performances and events presented by TMC Arts and any organizations that present in The Music Center's theatres with the exception of The Music Center's resident companies, which have their own vaccination policies. As directed by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, all current visitors to The Music Center's indoor venues must wear a face covering, whether fully vaccinated or not. Respiration masks (N95, KN95 and KF94) or well-fitting medical/surgical masks are recommended. These policies could change and will be adapted to current conditions when the Dance at The Music Center season begins on March 11, 2022.

In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health directives, The Music Center worked behind-the-scenes during the pandemic to prepare for the return of live performances in its venues, both indoors and outdoors, by implementing new measures and procedures. The Music Center became the first performing arts organization in the nation to earn the UL Verified Healthy Buildings Mark for Indoor Air and Water Quality. The Music Center underwent an extensive assessment process to earn the verification, demonstrating that each of its four venues, Grand Park's administrative office and The Music Center Annex, has excellent quality for indoor air and water. Additionally, The Music Center has enhanced all cleaning procedures, installed hand sanitizer dispensers in all public spaces and created a contact-free experience in its public restrooms as well as instituted electronic ticketing and a digital program book, among other measures. More information about The Music Center's Commitment to Safety is available at musiccenter.org/safety

Tickets Bernstein Dances performances at The Music Center start at $34 and are available online at musiccenter.org/hamburg; at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion Box Office, 135 N. Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012; or by calling (213) 972-0711. For groups of 10 or more, call (213) 972-8555 or email mcgroupsales@musiccenter.org.