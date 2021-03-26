The Music Center Appoints Business Leaders To Its Board Of Directors

The Board of Directors of The Music Center announced the appointment of Jeff Hill, managing director and senior partner of Boston Consulting Group; Beverly Ryder, retired corporate executive of Edison International; and Mimi Song, chairman and CEO of Superior Grocers, to its board.

The Music Center, one of the nation's largest performing arts organizations, presents world-class dance performances, nationally recognized K-12 arts learning programs, free and low-cost public concerts and events, and digital arts experiences, and manages The Music Center's four theatres, Jerry Moss Plaza and Grand Park on behalf of the County of Los Angeles.

"We are pleased to welcome three esteemed Los Angeles leaders to The Music Center Board. Jeff, Beverly and Mimi are long-time supporters of The Music Center who support our vision of deepening the cultural lives of all Angelenos through programmatic excellence and diverse artistic experiences," said Cindy Miscikowski, board chair, The Music Center. "Their significant background in business development, strategic planning and social stewardship will greatly aid The Music Center as we evolve this cultural anchor institution into a multidisciplinary performing arts center that brings people together, not just to a place, but as a community."

Jeff Hill is the global managing partner of marketing and business development for the Boston Consulting Group's, BCG Digital Ventures business. From 2010-2017, he was the managing partner of BCG's Los Angeles office. Since joining BCG in 2000, Hill has worked extensively with clients in the engineering, construction, real estate, industrial goods and energy sectors on a wide range of issues. He has deep experience in the automotive industry and has helped numerous automotive companies plan their brand resurgence, launch new vehicles and develop global pricing strategies. He co-led BCG's support of the President's Automotive Task Force turnaround of GM and Chrysler. A past member of the Los Angeles Olympic bid committee board of directors, Hill led BCG's pro bono support contribution to the winning bid for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. He has served on the boards of the Southern California Committee for the Olympic Games; Los Angeles Sports Council; Los Angeles Sports Council Foundation; and Los Angeles Town Hall. Hill has worked with several non‐profit organizations on strategic development, including The Music Center, Los Angeles Food Bank, Chapman University Business School, Climeworks and the Clinton Global Foundation. As a board member, Hill looks forward to using his strategic planning acumen and digital experience to help grow and amplify The Music Center's digital presence that will provide continued public access to diverse art forms in a post-COVID world. An attorney and active member of the California Bar Association, he has taught courses in microeconomics, monetary policy, decision analysis and econometrics at Duke University and Harvard University. Hill graduated summa cum laude from Duke University with degrees in economics and public policy and received his Juris Doctor magna cum laude from Harvard Law School.

Beverly Ryder is a retired executive with over 30 years of corporate experience in the utility and banking industries. Since leaving the private sector, Ryder has been actively engaged as an advisor and volunteer leader with numerous nonprofit organizations focusing on the arts, social justice initiatives and K-12 education. Ryder joins the board to support The Music Center in becoming a model organization representative of the vibrant cultural democracy of Los Angeles that is innovative, inclusive and creative in its presentations and educational offerings. Retiring as the corporate secretary of Edison International and its utility subsidiary, Southern California Edison Company, Ryder was also the company's vice president of community involvement and oversaw philanthropic and employee volunteer activities. Prior to Edison, she was a corporate banker at Citibank, N.A. After Edison, she worked with the Los Angeles Unified School District and the Greater Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce on parent engagement and school-business partnership initiatives and with the Los Angeles Urban League on community-school partnerships. She currently serves as a vice chair of the board of Claremont Graduate University; as a member of the community engagement committee and an advisor of the Colburn School Society; as a member of the Stanford University LEAD fundraising council; and as a founding director of the African American Board Leadership Institute. Ryder has also held numerous board and leadership positions at Stanford University; Colburn School; National Women's Hall of Fame; Western Association of Senior Colleges and Universities Accreditation Commission; Los Angeles City Employees Retirement System; United Way of Greater Los Angeles; CORO, Encore.org; Los Angeles Conservation Corps.; Los Angeles Urban League; YWCA of Greater Los Angeles; and The League of Allied Arts. Ryder earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Stanford University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Mimi Song, chairman and chief executive officer of Superior Grocers, leads one of the largest independently owned chain of grocery stores in Southern California. She has 40 years' experience in the supermarket industry and has dedicated her career to making Superior Grocers a recognizable leader and innovator in the Southern California retail grocery industry. Superior Grocers was established in 1981 with one store location, and has grown to 47 stores, employing nearly 5,000 employees throughout Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Orange County, Ventura County and the outskirts of Southern California. Song is a strong advocate for community organizations that support educational causes for youth and health and wellness programs. She established the nonprofit organization, Superior Foundation, and, for over 20 years, has supported many local schools, youth organizations and nonprofits that enhance the well-being of children and their families. Song has also been a long-time supporter of nonprofit organizations such as City of Hope, Muscular Dystrophy Association, Boys & Girls Clubs, Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, Olive Crest and Aviva Family Services, among others. Her love for the arts has enabled the development of youth residency programs in schools with The Music Center, LACMA and USC Asian Pacific Museum partnerships. Song will continue this dedication as a Music Center board member, working to promote increased access to children and parents to understand and experience live arts and cultural performances. Her active memberships also include serving as a board member of WAFC (Western Association of Food Chains), Coca-Cola Advisory Council, City of Hope Advisory Council, Council of Korean Americans and Friends of the Louvre.