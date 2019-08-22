The Mullin Wine Bar And Go Get Em Tiger Open On The Music Center Plaza

The Music Center, home to Downtown Los Angeles's newest hot spot, the newly renovated Music Center Plaza, today announced the August 29, 2019, grand opening of two new dining destinations-The Mullin Wine Bar (The Mullin) and Go Get Em Tiger.

Wine connoisseurs and craft cocktail enthusiasts will find a new obsession at The Mullin where culture and flavor intersect. Showcasing Los Angeles' creative pulse and vibrant culinary and bar scene, The Mullin will feature a rotating menu of wines, cocktails and dishes curated by Angeleno experts. At the same time, coffee lovers will be in for a treat at the newest location of the L.A.-based coffee company, Go Get Em Tiger (GGET). Known for its seasonal single origin coffees as well as its house-made nut milks, pastries and a seasonal food program that punches well above its weight class, GGET will have something to sate every craving.

With glass walls that fully open onto the Plaza's west side and onto gardens to the east, both The Mullin and GGET feature wraparound bars, outdoor seating and spectacular views of The Music Center Plaza, Grand Park and City Hall.

"We are thrilled to add two more great dining and drinking options to The Music Center Plaza. With the addition of The Mullin Wine Bar and Go Get Em Tiger, The Music Center will now offer food and beverage choices to suit many cravings, whether you work, live in or are visiting Downtown L.A.," said Rachel Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center. "From grabbing a morning cup of coffee on the go, to meeting friends and colleagues for a quick bite, or lingering over a drink while enjoying the view of L.A.'s iconic city hall, the newly renovated 'plaza for all' will be a destination for guests to enjoy both one-of-a-kind food experiences and the best in the performing arts."

The Mullin will routinely feature a new bottle list hand-picked by the community's best wine shops, beginning with Lou Wine Shop, a neighborhood wine merchant serving Los Feliz, Calif., and the surrounding communities. Founded by Lou Amdur in 2014, Lou Wine Shop specializes in natural and unusual wines from growers who farm the land with respect and work wonders with the grape varieties that are historic and traditional to their regions.

Some of Los Angeles' finest mixologists will also add their own distinctive flair and touch to create cocktail menus with creative concoctions that will make The Mullin a popular spot. Celebrated Los Angeles bartender Christiaan Röllich, renowned for approaching a drink the way a chef serves up a meal, is the inaugural mixologist; Röllich infuses his handcrafted cocktails with fresh, local produce and house-made ingredients, from colas and cordials, to spice blends and even carrots. He runs the bar program for such establishments as a.o.c., Tavern and Lucques, and is the author of BAR CHEF: Handcrafted Cocktails. To complement its beverage menu, The Mullin will celebrate the best of L.A.'s street food by inviting food truck chefs to take over the kitchen to serve a different menu of dishes each day. India Jones Chow will be the first "food truck in residence."

Future local wine shop curators, mixologists and food trucks will be announced at a later date.

As a collection of baristas, roasters, chefs, bakers, general managers, product developers, quality control experts, storytellers and more who have dedicated themselves to creating innovative and memorable coffee experiences, GGET's newest location will feature its signature Los Angeles-roasted coffee and espresso in a sunlit building. Visitors will walk into a white marbled coffee house and have the option to order from anywhere through expansive bar-style service. With grab-and-go food options including Meringue White Cake with raspberries and Bavarian cream and the Mozzarella Sandwich with heirloom tomato, basil, and almond pesto on focaccia, Downtown residents, commuters and passersby will find breakfast and lunch items to enjoy, whether they are on the go or enjoying the Plaza surrounds.

At GGET, patrons can also look forward to a music selection curated by L.A.'s legendary DJ collective Dublab, with every note played through a beautiful, custom McIntosh powered hi-fi system.

The Mullin is located on The Music Center Plaza adjacent immediately south of the Mark Taper Forum above Grand Avenue. The street address is 205 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, Calif., 90012. Featuring a sleek, architectural palette with dark Armani marble, textured wallcovering and dark rich Walnut wood with brass accents, The Mullin will host both an early and late Happy Hour for the perfect neighborhood hang-out any time of day. For more information about The Mullin Wine Bar, hours of operation and the schedule of food truck appearances, please visit TheMullinLA.com and follow The Mullin Wine Bar on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @TheMullinLA.

GGET is located on The Music Center Plaza next to the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion above Grand Avenue. The street address is 195 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, Calif., 90012. For more information about the location, including hours of operation, please visit gget.com.





