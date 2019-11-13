The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association Releases First Details of the 2020 Hollywood Bowl Summer Season

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced today the first details of the 2020 Hollywood Bowl summer season, with the entire season to be announced in February 2020.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Beach Boys are set for the July 4th Fireworks Spectacular, with three performances, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, July 2, 3, and 4, at 7:30 PM. Joining the iconic band is the Los Angeles Philharmonic, led by Thomas Wilkins. Considered one of Southern California's top Independence Day pyrotechnic displays, the annual July 4th Fireworks Spectacular at the Bowl has become a local family tradition. Tickets for children ages 12 and under are half price.

As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America's musical history. The Beach Boys have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and have become an American icon to fans around the world. Ever since lead singer Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys' first hit, "Surfin'" (1961), dozens of the band's chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: "Surfin' USA," "Surfer Girl," "Fun, Fun, Fun," "I Get Around," "California Girls," "Help Me, Rhonda," "Barbara Ann," "Good Vibrations," "Wouldn't It Be Nice," "Rock and Roll Music," and "Kokomo." The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. They were also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history. Sounds of Summer: The Very Best of The Beach Boys, Capitol/EMI's 30-track collection of the band's biggest hits, has achieved triple-platinum success, with sales of more than three million copies in the U.S. since its release. The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston.

Dates and artists for other popular annual concerts at the Hollywood Bowl have also been set, including Opening Night (June 13), Smooth Summer Jazz (August 30) featuring co-headlining sets from George Benson and Boney James, Movie Night (September 6), and the Sing-A-Long Sound of Music (September 26).

With the Hollywood Bowl serving as the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic for nearly 100 years, the 2020 season continues the tradition of offering classical concerts every Tuesday and Thursday night, with star-studded programming.

Highlights include:

Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel leading the Los Angeles Philharmonic in star-studded performances under the stars.

Conductor Louis Langrée leading the annual evening of Mozart.

Conductor Bramwell Tovey returning alongside Bomsori Kim, who will play the melodic Mendelssohn Violin Concerto.

Anne Akiko Meyers and Dudamel teaming up for the world premiere of Arturo Márquez' Violin Concerto.

Top British brass player Alison Balsom performing in the U.S. premiere of Thea Musgrave's Trumpet Concerto.

A screening of multiple Oscar®-winning film Amadeus with the orchestra performing Mozart's dramatic musical accompaniment live.

Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl 2020 summer season will be available online at HollywoodBowl.com or via phone at 323 850 2000 on the following dates:





