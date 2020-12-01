The Los Angeles Philharmonic Announces PBS Series IN CONCERT AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association and KCET, Southern California's home for award-winning public media programming, today announced the national broadcast of IN CONCERT AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL, a weekly music series.

Earlier this year, the Hollywood Bowl officially canceled its 2020 season, the first time a season has been canceled in the venue's 98-year history, in an effort to protect artists, audiences and staff from the spread of COVID-19. This television series, which aired in Southern California earlier this summer, allows viewers nationwide to experience iconic moments from the LA Phil archives at the Hollywood Bowl. Six episodes featuring the "best of" live performances from the past 10 years at the Bowl will be hosted by the LA Phil's Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel.

IN CONCERT AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL premieres on Friday, January 15, 2021, at 9PM on PBS stations nationwide (check local listings), PBS SoCal, pbssocal.org/bowl and on the free PBS app.

The LA Phil's Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel said, "While it was heartbreaking not to be able to share music together at the Hollywood Bowl this past summer, having the opportunity to look back on these extraordinary concerts reminded us of everything that makes it so special and unique. These beautifully crafted programs take us across genres and generations, from celebrations of Mexico to some of the most legendary jazz, pop, Broadway, and classical artists giving once-in-a-lifetime performances. We will return to the Bowl stronger than ever, but until then we can enjoy these magical moments."

"The LA Phil is an iconic institution, and experiencing the summer concert series at the Hollywood Bowl is an unforgettable moment for so many Angelenos. We are excited that this collaboration will help bring arts and culture to millions of viewers at home during a time when it's needed most by our community," said Chief Creative Officer of KCET Juan Devis. "Southern California is home to one of the most important cultural communities in the world, and we have an undeniably important responsibility to share these iconic performances from past years with the community and with audiences nationwide."

Each week, viewers will be transported to a front-row seat with unprecedented access to musical performances and appearances by a star-studded lineup that includes Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald, Bramwell Tovey, Sutton Foster, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Natalia Lafourcade, Los Ángeles Azules, La Santa Cecilia, Dianne Reeves, Christian McBride, Chucho Valdes, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Kamasi Washington, Herbie Hancock, Carlos Santana, Cindy Blackman Santana, Wayne Shorter, Misty Copeland, Pablo Ferrández, Vin Scully, Carlos Vives, Café Tacvba, Katy Perry, Pink Martini, Thomas Wilkins, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Diego El Cigala, John Williams, and many more.

The Hollywood Bowl summer roster always features a broad variety of artists and genres, showcasing world-class artists ranging from classical and pop to jazz, rock and world music. The new series features the return of legendary Hollywood Bowl favorites, as well as acclaimed artists making their Hollywood Bowl debuts, while celebrating the music from a diverse array of cultures and communities around the world.

Upcoming episodes of IN CONCERT AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL will air as follows (subject to change):

Friday, January 15 at 9:00 p.m.

Musicals and the Movies

Enjoy selections from Leonard Bernstein's love letter to New York City, On the Town, performed by Sutton Foster and Brian Stokes Mitchell. Listen to Hollywood Bowl favorite Kristin Chenoweth sing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," and hear six-time Tony Award-winning singer Audra McDonald perform "When Did I Fall In Love" from Fiorello!, "Make Someone Happy" from Do Re Mi and Henry Mancini's "Moon River" from Breakfast at Tiffany's. Also featuring the Los Angeles Philharmonic, led by Kevin Stites, Bramwell Tovey and Gustavo Dudamel.

Friday, January 22 at 9PM

Hecho en México" ("Made in Mexico")

Before becoming part of the United States, Los Angeles was a Mexican city. This episode pays tribute to the city's roots and features beloved Mexican and Mexican American artists performing with Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil. Tune in to watch Rodrigo y Gabriela, Natalia Lafourcade and La Santa Cecilia, plus Los Ángeles Azules performing with YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) and Paolo Bortolameolli. Friday, January 29 at 9PM: "Jazz at the Hollywood Bowl" See what makes jazz nights at the Hollywood Bowl such an experience. Watch Dianne Reeves perform "How Insensitive" with Brazilian musician Ivan Lins, Chucho Valdes' "Bebo," Kamasi Washington's "Truth," Cécile McLorin Salvant and Christian McBride. See how jazz heavy-hitters Herbie Hancock, Carlos Santana, Wayne Shorter, Marcus Miller, and Cindy Blackman Santana (aka Mega Nova) jam.

Friday, February 5 at 9PM

Gustavo and Friends

Watch some of host Gustavo Dudamel's favorite performances from throughout the years: selections from Swan Lake with American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Misty Copeland, Dvořák's Cello Concerto with Pablo Ferrández, and the finale to Beethoven's Ninth Symphony featuring J'Nai Bridges.

Friday, February 12 at 9PM

Música Sin Fronteras" ("Music Without Borders")

Listen to legendary Dodgers sportscaster Vin Scully narrate Lincoln Portrait with Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Hear singer-actor Carlos Vives sing "La Tierra del Olvido" and "La Gota Fria." Then, enjoy Café Tacvba's performance of "El Baile y El Salon." See Venezuelan flamenco artist Siudy Garrido perform her original choreography for Manuel De Falla's El amor brujo with the LA Phil.

Friday, February 19 at 9PM:

Fireworks!

A Hollywood Bowl summer is never complete without fireworks. In this episode, we bring the party home to you with Katy Perry, Pink Martini, flamenco singer Diego El Cigala, Dudamel leading the LA Phil in selections from Igor Stravinsky's The Firebird and John Williams conducting the orchestra in his iconic music from Star Wars.

IN CONCERT AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL will stream simultaneously with the broadcast on PBS and the FREE PBS App, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV and Chromecast.

