The Los Angeles Philharmonic Announces MAHLERTHON

Daylong celebration of Mahler's music is presented in collaboration with six Los Angeles Youth Ensembles.
The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association has announced Mahlerthon, a day celebrating the music of Gustav Mahler presented in collaboration with YOLA, Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles (ICYOLA), Santa Monica High School (Samohi) Orchestras, UCLA Philharmonia, musicians from the USC Thornton Symphony and the Colburn Orchestra.
The “Mahlerthon” moniker pays tribute to the series of the same name presented for decades by the Gustav Mahler Society of California, which played recordings of the composer's ten symphonies and his Das Lied von der Erde in a single day in 1999. The LA Phil, in coordination with its partners, has reimagined this event as a day filled with live orchestral and chamber music, culminating in the presentation of Mahler's Second and Sixth symphonies in full.
The day's programming will be presented in two parts. The first, beginning at 12 p.m., will include movements from Mahler's First Symphony (performed by YOLA); Third Symphony (ICYOLA); Fourth Symphony, Totenfeier and selected Mahler arrangements (Santa Monica High School Symphony and Chamber Orchestra).
The second part, which begins at 5 p.m., features the full Sixth and Second symphonies performed by the UCLA Philharmonia and Colburn Orchestra respectively. The Colburn Orchestra will be joined by the Los Angeles Master Chorale, soprano Madison Leonard, and mezzo-soprano Avery Amereau. Between the two works, chamber musicians from USC will present Mahler's A-minor Piano Quartet and his Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen (Songs of a Wayfarer) under the baton of Brent McMunn.
From 3:30 to 5 p.m., Mahler's Universe, a series of short documentaries created by the Mahler Foundation in collaboration with Het Concertgebouw will be on view in BP Hall.
Mahlerthon is part of the LA Phil's larger Mahler Grooves festival, a three-week exploration led by Music and Artist Director Gustavo Dudamel of the work of Gustav and Alma Mahler from February 20 to March 9.
Tickets are available for purchase online at laphil.com or by phone at 323-850-2000. Programs, artists, dates, prices and availability are subject to change.
12PM – Part One
Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles (YOLA)
MAHLER Movement 4 from Symphony No. 1
1PM
Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles (ICYOLA)
Charles Dickerson III, conductor
MAHLER Movements 1 & 6 from Symphony No. 3
2:30PM
Santa Monica High School (Samohi)
Jason Aiello, conductor
Samohi Chamber Orchestra
SCHUBERT (orch. Mahler) Movement 1 from String Quartet No. 14, “Death and the Maiden”
Samohi Symphony Orchestra
MAHLER Movement 1 from Symphony No. 4
MAHLER Totenfeier
5PM – PART 2
UCLA Philharmonia
Neal Stulberg, conductor
MAHLER Symphony No. 6, “Tragic”
7PM
USC Thornton Symphony
Brent McMunn, conductor
MAHLER Piano Quartet in A Minor
MAHLER (trans. Schoenberg) Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen (Songs of a Wayfarer)
8PM
Colburn Orchestra
Earl Lee, conductor
Madison Leonard, soprano
Avery Amereau, mezzo-soprano
Los Angeles Master Chorale
Grant Gershon, Artistic Director
Jenny Wong, Associate Artistic Director
MAHLER Symphony No. 2, “Resurrection”
