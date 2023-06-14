 The Lawrence Hall of Science Launches New Exhibition 'Making Music: Math and Science Out Loud'

The exhibit opens on June 24.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On World Premiere Of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Center The Photo 3 Reviews: A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Center Theater Group
Review: A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Mark Taper Forum Photo 4 Review: A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Mark Taper Forum

 The Lawrence Hall of Science Launches New Exhibition 'Making Music: Math and Science Out Loud'

 The Lawrence Hall of Science, UC Berkeley’s public science center, will celebrate the opening of its newest exhibition, Making Music: Math and Science Out Loud, on Saturday, June 24, with festivities, including music, a photo booth, and goodie bags. The exhibition, developed and constructed in-house at The Lawrence, explores the math and science of musical sounds, rhythms, and more.

Making Music is the latest exhibition at The Lawrence to explore the math and science that underpins relatable everyday experiences. Visitors will nurture their inner musicians as they engage in a variety of hands-on sonic exhibits and activities. These experiences will explore new technologies, the digitization of music, different instruments and music-making tools, and the importance of music in our lives. Visitors of all ages and skill levels will discover the joy of making music together.

Making Music exemplifies The Lawrence’s efforts to bring community partners and organizations into the exhibition design process. The exhibition will feature interviews with local Bay Area musicians about the importance of music in their lives and their understanding of the connection between math, science, and music. Exhibit developers also worked with community organizations to co-create the focal art piece for Making Music: a chandelier made from music notes. The Lawrence will host special events throughout the life of the exhibition featuring community groups like Cafe OhloneCal Raijin Taiko, and more.

“Music is often really meaningful to individuals and communities,” said The Lawrence’s Learning Designer Tim Hurt, who co-developed the content of Making Music. “We want this exhibit to support visitors in connecting their musical knowledge and appreciation to some of the beautiful scientific principles related to sound and the mathematical patterns that permeate music. Our main hope is that museum visitors will enjoy spending time in the exhibit and experimenting with all of the different ways to explore and make music.”

“We are excited about Making Music not only because we enjoy bringing to life one-of-a-kind exhibitions of our own making but also because of the ongoing collaborative effort among The Lawrence staff and community who participate in our creative and iterative design process,” said John Ito, Production Studio Interim Director.

Making Music is only the latest new experience at the science center, as The Lawrence has added new ways for visitors to explore science within the past year. The Robert and Elizabeth Karplus Outdoor Nature Lab opened one year ago, giving museumgoers an opportunity to investigate nature and education researchers a venue to develop and evaluate outdoor learning experiences. This spring, The Lawrence reopened its interactive Planetarium after renovations, including new projectors, new software, and the construction of a new dome. The Lawrence will soon debut two new Planetarium shows, Diving Into the Blue Planet and Traditions of the Summer Sky. The museum’s pioneering interactive, inquiry-based Planetarium shows are world-renowned and serve as a model for planetaria across the globe.



RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
BUGS BUNNY AT THE SYMPHONY Adds Family Activities, Coming To Los Angeles In July Photo
BUGS BUNNY AT THE SYMPHONY Adds Family Activities, Coming To Los Angeles In July

The much beloved film-and-orchestra concert Bugs Bunny at the Symphony is returning to Los Angeles for the first time in eight years, and in a new home . . . the spectacular Microsoft Theater.

2
ANGIES CURE To Have World Premiere At Dances With Films Festival 2023 Photo
ANGIES CURE To Have World Premiere At Dances With Films Festival 2023

'Angie's Cure,' the story of a rape victim's disturbing road to recovery, will make its World Premiere at this year's Dances With Films (DWF) Festival, Thursday, on Tuesday, June 27th, 9:30PM at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood.

3
Review: TWELFTH NIGHT at Old Globe Theatre Photo
Review: TWELFTH NIGHT at Old Globe Theatre

The production that opened June 10 at the outdoor Lowell Davies Festival Theater was consistently enjoyable, but never enchanting. Set in the Regency area and using a mixture of music (here a court violin, there a ukelele) to foreground the play rather than drive it forward, Marshall’s production suffers from inconsistent casting. It also drags.

4
16th Annual Angel City Jazz Festival Announces Final 2023 Lineup Photo
16th Annual Angel City Jazz Festival Announces Final 2023 Lineup

In its 16th year, 501 (c)(3) Angel City Arts presents the Angel City Jazz Festival October 13 – 29, 2023, at diverse and popular venues such as REDCAT (Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater), 2220 Arts & Archives, LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art), The Moss Theatre, Zebulon, Zipper Hall and The World Stage. Tickets go on sale on July 1.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre Video Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre
Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video
Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible
LA Habra Depot (The Phantom Projects Theatre) (6/24-7/09)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-7/01)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dumb Waiter
Theatron Productions (6/17-6/25)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Odyssey: Race and Racism
The Broadwater (6/11-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sound of Music
Electric Company Theatre (6/06-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ghosts Can't Pay Rent
The Actors Company - The Other Space Theatre (6/04-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BROADWDAY SHOWSTOPPERS WITH GLENN ROSENBLUM
Coachella Valley Repertory (6/15-6/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Music Center's Summer SoundWaves
The Music Center (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lady's Not for Burning
Worldstage Theatre & Co (6/02-6/24)PHOTOS CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You