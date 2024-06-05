The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus In Collaboration With Dolby Institute At AME Institute Burbank 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus in collaboration with Dolby Institute to Inspire Creative Innovation at AME Institute Burbank 2024

The acclaimed John Lennon Educational Tour Bus, a cutting-edge mobile recording and multimedia production facility, is set to be a prominent feature at the AME (Arts, Media, and Entertainment) Institute Burbank 2024.

The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus will be stationed at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Convention Center from Wednesday, June 26, 2024 through Friday, June 28, 2024 as part of the AME Institute Burbank. Renowned for its mission to inspire and educate through music and multimedia, the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus will provide an unparalleled opportunity for educators to immerse themselves in the creative process and learn how to support their students in their mission to harness their artistic talents.

The AME Institute Burbank, known for its commitment to fostering educators in the arts, media, and entertainment industries, is thrilled to welcome the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus, in collaboration with Dolby Institute, to its event. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in providing educators with access to state-of-the-art resources and real-world experiences that will help them prepare their students for successful careers in the creative industries.

The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus is staffed by experienced producers who guide students through the process of music and video production, audio engineering, and multimedia storytelling. The Bus is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a brand new 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos studio. From songwriting workshops to hands-on experience with state-of-the-art equipment and gear, the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus offers a dynamic and engaging learning environment for students of all levels. The Bus also boasts the fact that it is running on solar power courtesy of Battle Born Batteries, in an effort to maintain an ecologically sound environment.

The Dolby Institute was established with the mission to educate, inspire, and empower the next generation of content creators. Collaborating with schools, colleges, and organizations worldwide, it aims to train professional, emerging, and underserved creators. Through a range of educational programs, strategic partnerships, workshops, and events, the institute strives to equip artists with access to Dolby's industry-leading content creation tools. Building on Dolby's rich history of innovation in entertainment, its educational initiatives are designed to provide the resources and guidance necessary to foster artistic expression.

The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus team, in collaboration with the Dolby Institute, will offer workshops and tours during the AME Institute to bring awareness about the resources available to them and their students. Whether they are interested in songwriting, music production, filmmaking, or digital media, the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus provides a unique opportunity to gain valuable skills and experience in a supportive and collaborative environment.

"We are thrilled to welcome the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus and provide our educators with access to this incredible resource," said Ashley Adams, Executive Director of the AME Institute. "At the AME Institute, we are committed to empowering educators on their journey to find the tools needed for their students to express themselves creatively and pursue careers in arts, media, and entertainment. The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus aligns perfectly with our mission, and we look forward to the exciting opportunities it will bring to future creative artists."

The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus will work with students at Centennial High in Compton on June 25 and will then kick off its residency at the AME Institute Burbank the following day, hosting that group of students and demonstrating their completed project. There will be live hands-on training, interactive demonstrations, and opportunities for students to connect with industry professionals. Additional programming, tours and events on the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus will be available to teachers attending the AME Institute Burbank.

For more information about the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus (www.lennonbus.org) and its upcoming residency at the AME Institute Burbank, visit www.ameinstitute.org.

About the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus:

The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus is the premiere non-profit mobile recording facility that provides hands-on experiences for students of all ages. In its 26th year of touring, the Lennon Bus features a Dolby Atmos studio with the latest audio and video technology, gear and products. The concept began as an offshoot of the John Lennon Songwriting Contest, dedicated to providing opportunities for both professional and amateur songwriters around the world; proceeds from which help support the Lennon Bus. The Lennon Bus travels across the U.S. and Canada year-round, providing free tours and workshops at schools, colleges and universities, festivals, on tours with headlining artists, and at major industry conferences. Lennon Bus Europe began providing these same opportunities to the young people of Europe when it launched in Liverpool, UK in May 2013. The Lennon Bus is made possible by Yoko Ono Lennon and the following sponsors and contributors: Apple, Inc., The Dolby Institute, Battle Born Batteries, NAMM Foundation, Westlake Pro, Gibson Gives, Audio-Technica, Genelec, Apogee, Roland, Epiphone, Triple G Ventures, Triad-Orbit, Reason Studios, Solid State Logic, Neutrik, Blackmagic Design, Grace Design, Avid, Universal Audio, and Flock Audio.

