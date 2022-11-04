The Institute for Art and Olfaction Presents MILK With VOLTA This Month
Performances are Thursday, November 10, Friday 11, Saturday 12.
The Institute of Art and Olfaction and Los Angeles based dance theatre company Volta will present the world premiere of MILK. Drawing in part from the Greek tragedy Medea, the work mixes dance, prose, sound, and scent to examine the construction of feminine desire and destruction.
While writer Alexis Okeowo orates an original epic narrative, Volta will use movement to map the contemporary politics of hysteria, beauty, and revenge. Harpist Melissa Achten will score the performance live and sound architect Nicholas Snyder will create an accompanying composition. Volta is collaborating with the Institute of Art and Olfaction to develop custom blends that tell the story through scent.
Dancers: Mamie Green and Megan Paradowski will be joined by dancers Kaia Makihara, Madi Tanguay, and Keilan Stafford.
Directed by Mamie Green and Megan Paradowski, Volta fuses physicality, theatricality and multidisciplinary approaches to performance. Volta is passionate about presenting dance in accessible, nontraditional spaces, often collaborating with artists across mediums. Volta's work expresses the communal rage, wonder, and love that connects us all. It has been presented in the US and Europe at Hošek Contemporary, NAVEL LA, the Museum of Neon Art, Orange County Dance Festival, Sade Gallery, Lash Social Club and at multiple Dance Film Festivals.
