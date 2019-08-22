The Institute Of Contemporary Art Los Angeles Will Become First Art Museum To Run Entirely On Solar Power

Today, the Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (ICA LA) announced plans to become the first fully solar-powered art museum and has partnered with Kickstarter Arts to launch a crowdsourcing campaign that will cover upfront capital costs.



ICA LA's Kickstarter fundraising goal is $25,000, which supports the installation of 206 solar panels and 6 inverters over the museum's 12,000 square feet of rooftop space. This will produce 100,000 kWh of power annually, allowing the museum to remove itself completely from the Los Angeles Grid. The project's total cost is estimated at $156,000, but much of this will be offset by a one-time a rebate from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and the $30,000 per annum that the museum is projected to save in utility costs once the installation is complete.



"Art museums are uniquely positioned to broaden the cultural conversation and explore the most pressing issues of our time-including climate change," Elsa Longhauser, The Good Works Executive Director said. "By undertaking this major initiative, ICA LA affirms its commitment to reducing its own carbon footprint and ensuring a legacy of presenting groundbreaking exhibitions and programs in a sustainable manner for future generations."



"Our audience counts on us to uphold the wellbeing of our community," Deputy Director Samuel Vasquez said, "and once we looked at the numbers and saw that it was possible to go solar, we felt obligated to make the change. It will not be easy and there will be a large cost, but we feel it is our duty as a civic leader and advocate for social progress."



ICA LA's new solar powered infrastructure marks a major step in the organization's ongoing process of instituting green technology and sustainable practices across all areas of its operations. Accordingly, its Kickstarter campaign rewards are designed to be experience-forward and carbon neutral, including the opportunity to name solar panels and participate in the Adopt-A-Day program at the museum. ICA LA will continue to announce new rewards throughout the 30-day campaign period. All donations are tax-deductible.



Stay in touch and follow the campaign with #icala and #thisiswhy

The Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (ICA LA) is an epicenter of artistic experimentation and incubator of new ideas.



ICA LA's mission is to support art that sparks the pleasure of discovery and challenges the way we see and experience the world, ourselves, and each other. ICA LA is committed to upending hierarchies of race, class, gender, and culture. Through exhibitions, education programs, and community partnerships, ICA LA fosters critique of the familiar and empathy with the different. ICA LA is committed to making contemporary art relevant and accessible for all.



Founded in 1984 as the Santa Monica Museum of Art (SMMoA) and reestablished in 2017 with a new identity and home in Downtown Los Angeles, ICA LA builds upon a distinguished history of bold curatorial vision and innovative programming to illuminate the important untold stories and emerging voices in contemporary art and culture. The museum's 12,700 square-foot renovated industrial building-designed by wHY Architecture under the leadership of Kulapat Yantrasast-features ample space for exhibitions, public programs, retail pop-ups, integrated offices, and special projects. Admission is free.



Exhibition Hours: Wednesday-Friday 11am to 7pm; Saturday and Sunday 11am to 6pm

Address: 1717 E. 7th Street, Los Angeles, CA 9002





