The Hollywood Majestic Theatre Presents THE ROMAN: A Staged Reading

The Hollywood Majestic Theatre will present a staged reading of a new play: The Roman on February 9th at 8pm.

This modern thriller, set at the creation of The Roman Empire, takes us through the perspective of a fictional rebel leader after he gets taken prisoner by Augustus (the first Roman emperor) for speaking out against his establishment. The "what if" events that follow spark the beginnings of a dark history meant to reflect our current world.

This reading will be accompanied by backdrop artwork, as well as some original cinematic music by Jeffery Dean Moran Jr..

Full Cast:

Stage Directions: Renee Cohen

The Roman: Tyler Duke

Augustus: Cameron Parker

Livia: Amanda Tugangui

Castor: Brayden Hade

Octavia: Renee Wylder

Sextus: Connor Bullock

Marcus: Jessie Tiebor

Titus: Alex Butte

Prisoner 1: Jewell Valentin

Prisoner 2: Amber France

Tickets are $15 at https://www.hollywoodmajestic.com/events/the-roman-a-staged-reading