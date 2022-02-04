The Hollywood Majestic Theatre Presents THE ROMAN: A Staged Reading
The performance is on February 9th at 8pm.
The Hollywood Majestic Theatre will present a staged reading of a new play: The Roman on February 9th at 8pm.
This modern thriller, set at the creation of The Roman Empire, takes us through the perspective of a fictional rebel leader after he gets taken prisoner by Augustus (the first Roman emperor) for speaking out against his establishment. The "what if" events that follow spark the beginnings of a dark history meant to reflect our current world.
This reading will be accompanied by backdrop artwork, as well as some original cinematic music by Jeffery Dean Moran Jr..
Full Cast:
Stage Directions: Renee Cohen
The Roman: Tyler Duke
Augustus: Cameron Parker
Livia: Amanda Tugangui
Castor: Brayden Hade
Octavia: Renee Wylder
Sextus: Connor Bullock
Marcus: Jessie Tiebor
Titus: Alex Butte
Prisoner 1: Jewell Valentin
Prisoner 2: Amber France
Tickets are $15 at https://www.hollywoodmajestic.com/events/the-roman-a-staged-reading