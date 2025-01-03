The Groundlings Introduces New First-Ever Acting Track

This new initiative is designed to meet the needs of today's aspiring actors and performers.
The Groundlings Theatre & School has announced the launch of its new Acting Track, a dynamic series of acting classes that expand beyond improvisation to focus on the fundamentals of great acting. This new initiative, a landmark development as the Groundlings steps into its second half-century, is designed to meet the needs of today's aspiring actors and performers.
The Acting Track, which debuts on January 6, 2025, offers three foundational acting classes-Script Analysis: Comedy & Beyond, Moment to Moment: The Actor's Connection, and Embodying Character: Character Development & Transformation-culminating in an advanced Acting Showcase Class.
"The Groundlings has always been at the forefront of comedy training, and we're so excited to expand our offerings in this new era," said Carrie LaFerle Gergely, Managing Director of The Groundlings. "These classes reflect our commitment to helping actors develop well-rounded skills that go beyond improvisation, focusing on character creation, authentic connections, and mastery of the script."
Since its founding in 1974, The Groundlings has been synonymous with comedy excellence, nurturing countless stars, including Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, and Maya Rudolph. With the launch of the Acting Track, the organization builds on its storied legacy, offering an exciting new pathway for students to develop their craft.
"We're so excited to introduce the Acting Track-it's something we've been asked about for years," said Allain Rochel, Education Director of The Groundlings. "These classes are a chance for students to expand their training and really dive into what makes a performance stand out: authentic connection, believable characters, and working with text. It feels great to offer something new and expand what we can teach as we step into the next chapter of The Groundlings School."
Groundlings Company and Board member Michael Churven added "I'm thrilled that we're now offering the Acting Track at the Groundlings School. Strong acting is one of the foundations for great improv and sketch performance. Offering this track will enable our students to reach their full potential as great improv and sketch comedians.
New Acting Track classes will go live for registration on January 6, 2025. Space is limited, and classes are expected to fill quickly. For more information or to register, visit www.groundlings.com/school or contact allain@groundlings.com
Videos