The Groundlings Introduces New First-Ever Acting Track

The Groundlings Theatre & School has announced the launch of its new Acting Track, a dynamic series of acting classes that expand beyond improvisation to focus on the fundamentals of great acting. This new initiative, a landmark development as the Groundlings steps into its second half-century, is designed to meet the needs of today's aspiring actors and performers.

The Acting Track, which debuts on January 6, 2025, offers three foundational acting classes-Script Analysis: Comedy & Beyond, Moment to Moment: The Actor's Connection, and Embodying Character: Character Development & Transformation-culminating in an advanced Acting Showcase Class.

"The Groundlings has always been at the forefront of comedy training, and we're so excited to expand our offerings in this new era," said Carrie LaFerle Gergely, Managing Director of The Groundlings. "These classes reflect our commitment to helping actors develop well-rounded skills that go beyond improvisation, focusing on character creation, authentic connections, and mastery of the script."

The Acting Track Classes

Script Analysis: Comedy & Beyond (6 sessions, no prerequisite)

Perfect for actors looking to hone their comedic timing and scene study skills, this class focuses on performing comedic scenes while staying true to the script. Through paired and group scene work, students will develop their ability to make bold choices, create believable characters, and find the emotional beats in any scene.

Moment to Moment: The Actor's Connection (6 sessions, no prerequisite)

This class helps actors build natural, real-time connections with scene partners by focusing on authentic reactions and active listening. Through guided exercises, students will improve their ability to communicate and respond truthfully, enhancing their performance both onstage and onscreen.

Embodying Character: Character Development & Transformation (6 sessions, no prerequisite)

Dive deep into the art of character creation with this transformative class. Students will explore physicality, voice, and internal motivations to craft layered, authentic characters. From subtle nuances to bold transformations, this class equips actors with the tools to bring any character to life.

Acting Showcase Class (5 sessions + live performance)

The culmination of the Acting Track, the Acting Showcase Class is open to any student who completes all three fundamental courses. This advanced class offers students the chance to perform live in a fully realized showcase at The Groundlings Theatre.

Since its founding in 1974, The Groundlings has been synonymous with comedy excellence, nurturing countless stars, including Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, and Maya Rudolph. With the launch of the Acting Track, the organization builds on its storied legacy, offering an exciting new pathway for students to develop their craft.

"We're so excited to introduce the Acting Track-it's something we've been asked about for years," said Allain Rochel, Education Director of The Groundlings. "These classes are a chance for students to expand their training and really dive into what makes a performance stand out: authentic connection, believable characters, and working with text. It feels great to offer something new and expand what we can teach as we step into the next chapter of The Groundlings School."

Groundlings Company and Board member Michael Churven added "I'm thrilled that we're now offering the Acting Track at the Groundlings School. Strong acting is one of the foundations for great improv and sketch performance. Offering this track will enable our students to reach their full potential as great improv and sketch comedians.

New Acting Track classes will go live for registration on January 6, 2025. Space is limited, and classes are expected to fill quickly. For more information or to register, visit www.groundlings.com/school or contact allain@groundlings.com

