The Elite Theatre Company Announces Cast of LIFE ON MY KNEES

The Elite Theatre Company has announced the cast of the California premiere production of Life On My Knees, a play by William Missouri Downs, directed by Christine Adams. Life On My Knees runs for four weekends on the South Stage from September 13-October 6, 2024.

A Ph.D. in English lit isn't worth the paper it's written on - just ask Dr. Helen Hand. Desperate for a job, she drunkenly agrees to teach at a conservative Bible college in the middle of nowhere Kansas. The problem - she's a skeptic, a liberal, and gluten intolerant. She enters a world of rigid moral rules: no smoking, no alcohol, no doubting. Working undercover, she sets out to enlighten the fundamentalist students, but it quickly goes to hell. This small cast comedy looks at our need for faith and reason.

The cast includes Jamie McDonough as Helen Hand, Kelly Green as Lloyd Dewey, Adam Hibberd as Dick Nixon, and Emily Vallance as Pearl Fankhouser.

Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. Special performance Thursday Oct.3 at 8pm. Information at www.theelite.org.

The Elite Theater Company is located at 2731 Victoria Ave, Oxnard, CA 93035. Adult admission is $24.00 with discounts for Seniors, Students and Military at $20.00. Groups of 10 or more are at $10.00 each.

Life on My Knees is presented through special arrangement with the playwright. William Missouri Downs has written everything from NBC sitcoms to Kabuki tragedies. He's had over 350 productions of his plays in 14 countries and won multiple writing awards.

The Elite Theatre Company has been entertaining, educating, and enriching its audience since 1994. After 19 seasons at the Petit Playhouse in Oxnard's Historic Heritage Square, the theatre company moved to its present, larger venue at Channel Islands Harbor Fisherman's Wharf at the site of the old Maritime Museum, a facility that elevated The Elite's ability to produce the highest-quality theater in Ventura County on its Main and South stages. The Elite Theatre Company is a non-profit 501©(3) organization, as well as a proud member of the Four-Star Theater Awards Committee and the alliance of Ventura County Theaters.

