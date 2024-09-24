The El Capitan Theatre to Present National Geographic Documentary Film's BLINK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets are on sale now to see National Geographic’s breathtaking new documentary, “Blink” in a limited engagement at the El Capitan Theatre October 4 – 10.



Daily showtimes for “Blink” October 4 - 10 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm.



Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantheatre.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets are $18 for guests of all ages and include an 85oz bag of popcorn.



Photo Credit: 2024 NGC Networks US, LLC.

