The El Capitan Theatre to Present National Geographic Documentary Film's BLINK

By: Sep. 24, 2024
The El Capitan Theatre to Present National Geographic Documentary Film's BLINK Image
Tickets are on sale now to see National Geographic’s breathtaking new documentary, “Blink” in a limited engagement at the El Capitan Theatre October 4 – 10.
 
Daily showtimes for “Blink” October 4 - 10 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm.
 
Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantheatre.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets are $18 for guests of all ages and include an 85oz bag of popcorn.
 

Photo Credit: 2024 NGC Networks US, LLC.



