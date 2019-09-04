The Broad Stage Launches Season of Collaboration with Red Hen Press

The Broad Stage continues their collaboration with Red Hen Press for their first event of the new season, Red Hen Press: Work and Love in Stage and Verse on Sunday, October 6 in The Edye at The Broad Stage. The afternoon features performances by poets Kim Dower, Ron Koertge and Sam Sax and performers Bronwyn Reed and Michael Sutherland.



Ron Koertge, Kim Dower and Sam Sax will tell stories of people getting their hands dirty - the, living, loving, and working people of the West. Bronwyn Reed and Michael Sutherland explore the text, movement, and song of Shakespeare to explore the central themes of love and relationships. These are the stories of us. We are all of us making it up out here with the oil wells and the beaches, the bikinis and the tequila, we are finding our way home in the dark, we are stumbling through the orange groves, under the freeways toward our over-priced houses. This is an afternoon of those stories.



The Broad Stage and Red Hen Press have a history of bringing music, poetry and performance together in The Edye. Last season, Red Hen Press events featured GRAMMY Award winners Hila Plitmann and Eric Whitacre, as well as California Poet Laureate Dana Gioia, Brendan Constantine, and t'ai freedom ford. The Edye at The Broad Stage also hosted the Los Angeles premiere of Samuel Beckett's Imagination Dead Imagine, set to music composed by Michael Roth.



Tickets are now on sale at www.thebroadstage.org or by calling 310.434.3200.





