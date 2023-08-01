The Basement Escape Room Organizes With Actors' Equity Association

The Los Angeles–based interactive experience will become the first unionized escape room in the United States.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

VIDEO: Patti LuPone, Sutton Foster, Sierra Boggess, Skylar Astin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, & Photo 1 VIDEO: Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl
CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced! Photo 2 CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced!
A STRANGE LOOP, HADESTOWN, FUNNY GIRL Center Theatre Group's 2023/24 Photo 3 A STRANGE LOOP, HADESTOWN, FUNNY GIRL Center Theatre Group's 2023/24
A Darker Version Of 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Comes To Long Beach Photo 4 A Darker Version Of 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Comes To Long Beach

The performers at The Basement escape room in Sylmar have announced they are unionizing with Actors' Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre.

These workers have filed for recognition with the National Labor Relations Board, and if their employer fails to offer them voluntary recognition, they are confident that the NLRB will certify their signed commitment cards. This will make The Basement's California location the first unionized escape room in the United States.  

The award-winning escape room first opened in 2014 and also has locations in Kansas City and Las Vegas. Three of the four L.A. experiences utilize live performers as groups of visitors attempt to solve puzzles as they work their way through an interactive horror story. 

“We all dedicate our time to give our visitors thrilling, engaging experiences,” said Basement worker Stephanie Delazeri. “We deserve safer working conditions, fairer pay and a clear line of communication with management. And we especially deserve that when our employers make us promises, they keep them.” 

“We are overextended and underpaid,” said Basement worker Dylan Belardinelli. “With a union at our backs, we can fix longstanding problems and ensure our continued success at The Basement.” 

“Immersive experiences are more popular than ever, and these jobs present unique challenges,” said Kate Shindle, president of Actors' Equity Association. “That said, Equity has experience handling interactive theatre. While the goal is for the audience to be part of a show that feels spontaneous, seamless and real, there's no question that these escape room workers are performing skilled acting and stage management duties. They deserve union protection, and it's awesome that they chose Equity as their partner in taking the next step.” 

The unionization effort at The Basement is the latest in a series of Equity's recent organizing campaigns, which have included successfully forming bargaining units of planetarium lecturers and strippers in Los Angeles and at Drunk Shakespeare companies across the country. Equity encourages all workers in live performance who feel they would benefit from a union contract to contact the union's organizing department at actorsequity.org/organize.

 

ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION, founded in 1913, is the U.S. labor union that represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers. Equity endeavors to advance the careers of its members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits (health and pension included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA. www.actorsequity.org



RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Experience Shakespeare Like Never Before with ANDRONICUS! TITUS WITH TEN CLOWNS at Open th Photo
Experience Shakespeare Like Never Before with ANDRONICUS! TITUS WITH TEN CLOWNS at Open the Portal

Join CHAOTÍQUE COMPANY as they bring back the uproarious ANDRONICUS! Titus with Ten Clowns in Lincoln Heights. This comedic twist on Shakespeare's Titus Andronicus promises a night of laughter and fun. Don't miss out on this unique outdoor performance at the space at Open the Portal. Tickets available now.

2
LA Big Band Alumni to Celebrate 25th Anniversary with Select Sunday Series Photo
LA Big Band Alumni to Celebrate 25th Anniversary with Select Sunday Series

Join the renowned LA Big Band Alumni as they celebrate their 25th anniversary with a series of monthly performances at Hollywood Post 43. Don't miss the opportunity to witness their musical excellence and enjoy their iconic Big Band Jazz, Swing, and Classic Vocal Pop Standards. For more information, visit their website.

3
Interview: Steve Czarneckis Back Again to Raise Havoc in LES MIZ Photo
Interview: Steve Czarnecki's Back Again to Raise Havoc in LES MIZ

The U.S. tour of Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables lands in Los Angeles at the Pantages Theatre beginning August 1, 2023.James Powell and Laurene Connor co-direct a cast of 40+ triple threats. Le Miz veteran Steve Czarnecki returns this time in the roles of Factory Foreman and Brujon.

4
Interview: Emerson Collins Carries THE RED SUITCASE & Much More Photo
Interview: Emerson Collins Carries THE RED SUITCASE & Much More

Jiggs Jurgess’ The Red Suitcase world premieres August 12, 2023, at the Broadwater Theatre Main Stage. Del Shores directs this co-production of P3 Theatre Company, the Del Shores Foundation and Beard Collins Shores Productions with the cast of Emerson Collins, Kristen McCullough, Bruce Melena, Charlotte Louise White, Mat Hayes, Pam Trotter and Tiago Santos. Emerson was most gracious in finding time to answer a few of my queries.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Ari'el Stachel Talks OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep Video Video: Ari'el Stachel Talks OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep
First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre
Watch an All New Trailer For BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch an All New Trailer For BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at La Mirada Theatre
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-8/11)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KINKY BOOTS
James R. Armstrong Theatre (8/05-8/19)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brisk Festival L.A. III
Morgan-Wixson Theater (8/05-9/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# serpentwithfeet: Heart of Brick
The Ford (10/21-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway Theatre Plays Show
Event (8/05-5/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hot Coffee Comedy Hour
The Broadwater Second Stage (2/25-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beethoven at the Bowl
Hollywood Bowl (8/29-8/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bach and Mendelssohn on Sept 7th
Hollywood Bowl (9/07-9/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You