The Attic Collective Reveals 2023 Hollywood Fringe Shows

The Attic Collective is bringing not one but two shows to the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival this June. Drawing on its unique blend of whimsy and magical realism, the acclaimed theater company returns to Hollywood Fringe with a revamped production of Henrik Ibsen's classic "Hedda Gabler," adapted by Patrick Marber, as well as the emotionally
charged "Iphigenia in Splott," a solo show written by Gary Owen. Both productions will take place at The Broadwater theater complex in Hollywood, Calif.

"Hedda Gabler," directed by Hailey McAfee, is returning to the stage after an initial six-show run in April at The Broadwater Black Box (labeled "a triumph of modern theatre" by Mike-Check Blog in an April 5th review.) The same ensemble cast and creative team has returned to rehearsals to refine the show specifically for Hollywood Fringe. Drawing on the themes of gender roles and social constructs inherent in Ibsen's original work, this fresh production seeks to show modern audiences how relevant a 132-year old play can be.

"Iphigenia in Splott," directed by The Attic Collective's Artistic Director Rosie
Glen-Lambert, is a modern adaptation of the classic Greek myth, set in the South Wales district of Splott. This solo show stars Hailey McAfee as Effie, a vulgar, rage-filled young woman who meets Lee, a scarred soldier who gives her a sense of hope. Audiences will be challenged by Effie's determination to collect what she believes she's owed.

Though The Attic Collective was forced into a brief hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is happy to return to Hollywood Fringe after a successful showing in the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival. The Attic Collective's production of "The Last Croissant" received numerous accolades, including the coveted "Top of the Fringe" award and the
award for "Best Ensemble." The show, which ran from June 6 to June 27 at The Broadwater Mainstage, also received the "Best of the Broadwater" award, leading to an extended final performance to a sold-out house on July 7. The company also received nominations for the
Steve Kent Award for inspiring political or social change and the Larry Cornwall Award for outstanding music in a play.

The "Hedda Gabler" cast features Tyler Bremer, Meg Cashel, Madelynn Fattibene, Palmyra Mattner, Luke Medina, Conor Murphy, and Marti Skoler. Hailey McAfee directs, with scenic
design by Lex Gernon, lighting design by Jakob Klein and The Attic Collective, sound design by James Fererro, costume design by Emma Conroy, and prop design by Mallory McAfee. Rosie Glen-Lambert, Angel Hernandez, Emma Niles and Veronica Tjioe produce.

"Iphigenia in Splott" features Hailey McAfee, and Rosie Glen-Lambert directs.

The stage manager for both productions is Brandon Blum.

The 2023 Hollywood Fringe edition of "Hedda Gabler" premieres at The Broadwater Main Stage (1078 Lillian Way, Los Angeles, CA 90038) on Sunday, June 4th at 1pm and has additional performances on Thursday, June 8th at 8pm; Tuesday, June 13th at 6pm; Tuesday, June 20th at 8pm; and Saturday, June 24th at 5pm.

"Iphigenia in Splott" premieres at The Broadwater Studio (1078 Lillian Way, Los Angeles, CA 90038) on Saturday, June 3rd at 8pm and has additional performances on Saturday, June 10th at 5:30pm; Friday, June 16th at 5:30pm; Saturday, June 17th at 11pm; and Saturday, June 24th at 2:30pm.
Tickets and additional information at www.theatticcollectivela.com.




As a stressed-out young girl, Pamela seeks solace in chocolate. It's delicious. It gives you an endorphin rush. It makes you happy. Done to excess, it expands not only your horizons, but your waistline.

The anticipation is palpable as the Hollywood Fringe Festival approaches and proudly presents the premiere of 'Get Great,' a captivating one-woman show that promises to engage audiences and leave them both laughing and crying. Written and performed by Summer Spiegel, this intimate production takes center stage at the Actors Company from June 3rd to June 24th.

Barry Brisco’s Love is a Battlefield returns to the Hollywood Fringe Festival after nine years opening June 10, 2023, at the Limbic Arthouse. Barry directs his based-on-real-life script with the cast of Roy Fowler, Ian James, Johnny Manibusan, Michael C. Morello, Navene Shata, Jamarr Tillman and Arielle Thomas.

BroadStage will present the world premiere of Los Angeles Ballet's Memoryhouse, the first full-length ballet by Melissa Barak as Los Angeles Ballet's new Artistic Director. The ballet will run June 15-17, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage.


