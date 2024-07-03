The Actors Company, LA Announces The BEST OF THE ACTORS COMPANY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Actors Company, LA (916 N Formosa Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046), has announced the Best of the Actors Company winners - Hollywood Fringe Extensions.

After hosting over fifty (50) different productions during the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2024, twelve (12) shows were selected for an encore performance on the first two weekends of July.

The shows are:

Morgan the Musical: A Sex Toy Western

The Dolphin I Loved

Extraterrestrial Kink

Modern Butchood

An Honest Work

Brainwashed

Amen

Am I Really Jewish?

The Border

tHis Is Very Important

The Influencer School

These shows represent productions with high artistic merit and commercial viability and those available for an early July extension. Tickets for the productions can be purchased through the Hollywood Fringe Festival website at hollywoodfringe.org or at the door (cash or Venmo). Ticket prices range from $12 to $25 per performance.

LOCATION:

The Actors Company

916 N Formosa Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Performance times, dates & tickets:

Sunday, July 7

tHis Is Very Important (Let Live Theater) Sunday, July 7 @ 4:00 pm https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10434?tab=tickets

The Border (Let Live Theater) Sunday, July 7 @ 5:30 pm https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10918?tab=tickets

Morgan the Musical: A Sex Toy Western (Let Live Theater) Sunday, July 7 @ 7:30 pm https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10906?tab=tickets

The Influencer School (The Other Space Theater) Sunday, July 7 @ 4:00 pm https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10914?tab=tickets

Am I Really Jewish? (The Other Space Theater) Sunday, July 7 @ 5:30 pm https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/9827?tab=tickets

Amen (The Other Space Theater) Sunday, July 7 @ 7:00 pm https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10427?tab=tickets

Brainwashed (Little Theater) Sunday, July 7 @ 5:30 pm https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10475?tab=tickets

An Honest Work (Little Theater) Sunday, July 7 @ 7:00 pm https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10995?tab=tickets



Thursday, July 11

An Honest Work (Little Theater) Thursday, July 11 @ 8:00 pm https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10995?tab=tickets



Saturday, July 13

Modern Butchood (Little Theater) Saturday, July 13 @ 5:30 pm https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10537?tab=tickets

Extraterrestrial Kink (Little Theater) Saturday, July 13 @ 7:00 pm https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10734?tab=tickets

The Dolphin I Loved (Little Theater) Saturday, July 13 @ 8:30 pm https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10881?tab=tickets



Sunday, July 14

Morgan the Musical: A Sex Toy Western (Let Live Theater) Sunday, July 14 @ 7:30 pm https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10906?tab=tickets



ABOUT THE ACTORS COMPANY:

The Actors Company is a professional theater venue with 4000 sq ft of space between three (3) theaters. It is home to the LA Comedy Festival and LA Film Festivals (lafimfestivals.com). Under its current management and ownership, the Actors Company has been part of the Los Angeles Theater scene for over 15 years. It is available for performances, rehearsals, and events year round. The Actors Company also offers professional training for actors through weekly classes run by Joe Salazar and other guest teachers. They also offer self-tape and demo reel services. The Actors Company is managed by Lawrin Goulston Salazar. More information can be found at theactorscompanyla.com.

ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD FRINGE FESTIVAL:

The Hollywood Fringe Festival is an annual, open-access, community-derived event celebrating freedom of expression and collaboration in the performing arts community. Each June during the Hollywood Fringe, the arts infiltrate the Hollywood neighborhood: fully equipped theaters, parks, clubs, churches, restaurants, and other unexpected places host hundreds of productions by local, national, and international arts companies and independent performers.

Participation in the Hollywood Fringe is completely open and uncensored. This free-for-all approach underlines the festival's mission to be a platform for artists without the barrier of a curating body. By opening the gates to anyone with a vision, the festival is able to exhibit the most diverse and cutting-edge points of view the world has to offer. Additionally, by creating an environment where artists must self-produce their work, the Fringe motivates its participants to cultivate a spirit of entrepreneurialism in the arts.

The Hollywood Fringe Festival is a non-profit company. The festival gives 100% of box office revenue back to participating artists and venues-that's over 3.9 million dollars since the inaugural festival in 2010. Donations are essential for both day-to-day festival costs and the growth of festival programs and resources. To help sustain Hollywood Fringe, you can donate here.

Comments