The 8th Annual Boleros de Noche at The Ford to Present Los Panchos

Captivating audiences for almost a decade, the 8th annual Boleros de Noche is scheduled for October 12 & 13, 2024, at The Ford. This beloved musical series aims to preserve the genre of bolero music for future generations and will feature Los Panchos this time.

The quintessential Latin trio romántico internationally renowned for their boleros, Los Panchos formed in New York City in 1944 by Mexicans Alfredo "El Güero" Gil and Chucho Navarro, and Puerto Rican Hernando Avilés. The trio's innovative format, which became a standard of the genre, features three voices and three guitars, as well as Gil's distinctive use of the Mexican requinto guitar for all the lead parts.

Los Panchos is one of the most famous Latin American musical acts of the 20th century. They have sold millions of records and appeared in countless films. Some of their finest recordings were made in collaboration with female vocalists, notably American singer Eydie Gorme, but also Argentinians Estela Raval and María Martha Serra Lima.

The current incarnation of Trio Los Panchos will headline the concert at The Ford. Based in Mexico City, the trio is now led by Gabriel "Gaby" Vargas Aguilar, the adopted son of original member Alfredo Gil, who plays requinto guitar (like his father) and is keeping their classic repertoire alive.

The Boyle Heights band Los Caramelos will be the opening act for the night. The band pays homage to the great Mexican tríos of the 1950s, such as Los Tres Ases and Los Tres Caballeros.

We would like to thank Highland Park Cafe for their continued support.

ABOUT BOLEROS DE NOCHE:

Boleros De Noche is an annual music event series launched in 2015 as an effort to preserve, uplift, and celebrate Latin American bolero music in Los Angeles created by Roberto Carlos.

Boleros De Noche is committed to the coordination of quality cultural events that convene an intergenerational audience to share live bolero music. Since its launch, Boleros De Noche has presented over 15 successful concerts featuring international and local artists. We are inspired by the ability of musicians to create an experience of deep emotions through music and being an innovative force that leaves a positive social impact.

Some of our accomplishments in the past three years include our advocacy efforts being recognized by the City Of Los Angeles to officially declare August 5th "Dia Del Bolero." With over 500 applicants to the LA County Performing Arts Recovery Grant, Boleros De Noche was one of only 40 chosen winners based on their positive contributions to the LA performing arts sector. In the last three years, we sold out shows at the Ford Theater with notable Grammy award winners such as Gaby Moreno, Marisoul from La Santa Cecilia, and the iconic legendary trio Los Panchos. In 2025 we will be taking Boleros De Noche to Symphony Center in Chicago, Illinois.

UNESCO lists Bolero as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity:

On December 5, 2023, the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) approved the inscription of the cultural practice of Bolero on the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of humanity. https://www.unesco.org/en/articles/bolero-registered-intangible-cultural-heritage-humanity

Tickets Available Now https://bit.ly/3xOKzEH

