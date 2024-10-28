The 36th ISRAEL FILM FESTIVAL Comes To Los Angeles In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 36th ISRAEL FILM FESTIVAL in Los Angeles, which celebrates the best of Israeli culture and cinema, will run November 13th – 26th, 2024.

Come Closer, written and directed by Tom Nesher in her feature film directorial debut, will have its West Coast Premiere at the Festival's Opening Night Gala. Soda, directed by Erez Tadmor, will have a special sneak preview as the Festival's Sponsor Centerpiece Film Event. At this year's opening ceremony, Ynon Kreiz, Mattel Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, who has transformed the company and spearheaded its global blockbuster film, Barbie, will be presented with the 2024 IFF Industry Leadership Award.

Actor/Comedian Shaike Levi will receive the 2024 IFF Lifetime Achievement Award at the Closing Night ceremony. Meir Fenigstein, founder and executive director of the ISRAEL FILM FESTIVAL made the announcement today. The Festival chairwoman is Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, CEO and Group Publisher of Variety. The Festival honorary chairman is Arnon Milchan, Founder of New Regency.

“The Israel Film Festival has always maintained an environment of mutually respectful discussion and viewpoints as well as nonpartisanship. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the war. Festivalgoers represent the diverse communities of Los Angeles who want to be both educated and entertained by a selection of powerful and exciting Israeli films that offer a great window into Israeli culture,” noted Fenigstein.

He added, “This year's two Festival honorees are extraordinary and renowned leaders in business and the arts. Ynon Kreiz, who has revolutionized Mattel into an esteemed juggernaut, volunteered at the Festival over 30 years ago when he was a university student at UCLA. The legendary comedian/actor Shaike Levi has been bringing joy and laughter to generations of audiences in Israel.”

Kreiz will be honored on November 13th at the Festival's Opening Night Gala followed by the West Coast Premiere of Come Closer at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills. Soda will screen on November 18th at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills. Levi will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award on November 26th during the Closing Night festivities at the Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills.

Festival screenings will also show at the Laemmle Royal Theatre (West Los Angeles) and the Laemmle Town Center 5 (Encino). To purchase tickets for the Opening Night Gala and all screenings, as well as to participate in Q&As and meet the attending Israeli filmmakers, visit: www.israelfilmfestival.com starting November 5, 2024.

For the first time, the Festival will have a panel of Israeli-American producers to discuss the option of co-productions between the U.S and the Israeli film industries. This private event is sponsored by the Israel Cinema Project-Rabinovich Foundation and will take place on November 15th at noontime at the Crescent Theater in Beverly Hills.

Among the highlights for this year's 36th ISRAEL FILM FESTIVAL in Los Angeles:

COME CLOSER is a 2024 Israeli-Italian drama film written and directed by Tom Nesher in her directorial debut. After winning the Ophir Award for Best Picture (as well as Best Director), it was officially selected as the Israeli entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards 2025. The film stars Lia Elalouf (who won Best Actress) and Darya Rosenn with Ido Tako, Yaakov Zada-Daniel and Netta Garti. It is about a troubled young woman who becomes obsessed with her deceased brother's girlfriend after his sudden death.

HALISA, directed by Sophie Artus, is about a nurse played by Noa Koler, who has been trying to get pregnant and ends up being gifted with the baby from one of the young women in her care. The film received an Ophir Award Best Film nomination.

HIGHWAY 65, directed by Maya Dreifuss, is the story of a tough, tactless police detective investigating a murder in a small town. The film received an Ophir Award Best Film nomination.

THE MILKY WAY, directed by Maya Kenig, is the story of a young mother who sells her breast milk to a wealthy family. The film received an Ophir Award Best Film nomination.

SODA, directed by Erez Tadmor, is the story about a beautiful seamstress (Rotem Sela) who moves to Tel Aviv in the 1950s and is rumored to have been a Nazi collaborator. A former brave resistance fighter is torn between his passion to the beautiful woman and his commitment to the community to reveal her past. The film also stars Lior Raz.

SEVEN BLESSINGS, directed by Ayelet Menahemi. As a child, Marie was given to her barren aunt by her mother, a common practice in the past. Decades later, she returns from France for her wedding. The Seven Blessings, a traditional week of meals, is planned by her large Jewish Moroccan family, but past wounds reopen, resulting in an explosion of food, comedy, drama, and belated forgiveness. Winner of 10 2023 Israeli Academy Ophir Awards including: Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress.

HOME, directed by Benny Fredman. A young and recently married Orthodox man's dream to open a computer store in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood in Jerusalem turns into a violent nightmare when the entire neighborhood sees him as an existential threat. Turning his whole world upside down, the threat enters his home, and puts his marriage to the test, as he faces the reality of his own free will within a predetermined world. The film won the 2023 Israeli Academy Ophir Award for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor.

HAGSHASH HAHIVER, directed by Eliav Lilti. Were the “HAGASHASH HAHIVER” comedy trio the essence of Israeli-ness, or did they provide a convenient representation that everyone wanted to believe in? What does this so-called refined essence teach us about Israelis, and how does it stand the test of time? To thoroughly examine this complex issue, this documentary blends deep insights with humor, infused with anecdotes and archival footage.

THE MONKEY HOUSE, directed by Avi Nesher. A once successful novelist tries to revive his fading career by launching a highly inventive scam. He recruits a reckless actress and trains her to assume the somber identity of a lit master's student. Their lives will alter forever. The film received 11 2023 Israeli Academy Ophir Award Nominations.

RUNNING ON SAND, directed by Adar Shafran. When a young Eritrean refugee deported from Israel is mistaken for the new foreign player of a struggling soccer team, his survival depends on the team's success. The film received four 2023 Israeli Academy Ophir Award Nominations.

KARAOKE, directed by Moshe Rosenthal. A bittersweet comedy about a middle-class suburban couple in their 60s who are drawn to their new neighbor, a charismatic bachelor who has karaoke evenings at his apartment. The film won the 2022 Israeli Academy Ophir Award for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Original Score and Best Music.

THE CITY, directed by Amit Ulman. In a dark city, in a fictional world, detective Joe is called upon by Sarah Bennett to help investigate the murder of her sister. Quickly, the plot thickens, and Joe finds himself facing the most notorious criminal mastermind. The first ever Hebrew rap opera. The film won the 2024 Israeli Academy Ophir Award for Best Music.

Select screenings will include exclusive post screening interview Q&As with Israel's most influential filmmakers and talent, each moderated by distinguished Israeli and American journalists. Among the filmmakers and talent scheduled to attend are:

Sophie Artus, Director, Halisa

Lior Chefetz, Director, The Strong Hold

Benny Fredman, Director, Home

Maya Kenig, Director, The Milky Way

Shaike Levi, Actor, Hagshash Hahiver

Anat Maltz, Director, Real Estate - A Love Story

Ofer Naim, Producer, Mid Life

Tom Nesher, Director, Come Closer

Moshe Rosenthal, Director, Karaoke

Adar Shafran, Director, Running on Sand

Shemi Shoenfeld, Producer, Matchmaking 2 and Soda

Erez Tadmor, Director, Matchmaking 2 and Soda

Amit Ulman, Director and Actor, The City

Estee Yacov-Mecklberg, Producer, Come Closer and Highway 65

Ynon Kreiz is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mattel, a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest portfolios of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. He joined the company as CEO in April 2018 and was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors in May 2018. He has led a multi-year transformation strategy that established Mattel as an IP-driven, high-performing toy company. Under his leadership, Mattel Films announced 14 live-action motion pictures in active development with major studio partners. The company's first movie, the international blockbuster Barbie, has already grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide. Mattel Television has expanded its content offering and reaches audiences across 191 countries in 37 languages. Prior to joining Mattel, he was Chairman and CEO of Maker Studios, a global leader in short-form video content and one of YouTube's largest multichannel networks. He was formerly Chairman and CEO of the Endemol Group, the world's largest independent television production company and owner of major programming franchises including Big Brother. Beforehand, Kreiz was a General Partner at Balderton Capital (formerly Benchmark Capital Europe), one of the leading early-stage startup investors in Europe. Prior, he co-founded Fox Kids Europe NV where he served as Chairman and CEO. Under his leadership, Fox Kids became one of the fastest growing pay TV channels in Europe and the Middle East and operated pay TV channels across 54 countries, broadcasting in 17 languages.

Shaike Levi is an Israeli comedian, singer and actor. He is best known for his role in HaGashash HaHiver, the iconic comedy trio which won the Israel Prize in 2000. The Gashashim put on many comedy skits which became classics in their own right ("The Drafted Car", "Off Side Story", "Kreker vs Kreker") and contributed numerous quotes to modern spoken Hebrew. They also starred in comic Israeli movies which became major hits, such as Givat Halfon Eina Ona, and recorded many famous Hebrew songs. The Gashash' sketches transcended class and education. Their elaborate word play became known as Gashashit.

The following is a full listing of all ISRAEL FILM FESTIVAL programming:

Opening Night Gala Film

COME CLOSER קרוב אלי

West Coast Premiere | 2 screenings

Dir: Tom Nesher |Israel, 2024, 107 Min

When Eden's (20) beloved young brother (17) dies in an accident, she takes desperate measures to fill the void that has been created in her life. When she discovers he had a girlfriend she knew nothing about, these measures assume a passionate and dangerous twist.

Special Guest: Director Tom Nesher

*2024 Tribeca Film Festival: Winner: Viewpoint Award

*Ophir Award Nominee, 2024

*2024 Jerusalem Film Festival – Winner: The GWFF Award for Best Israeli First Feature

Festival Centerpiece Film

SODA | סודה | HEBREW TRAILER

SNEAK PREVIEW | 1 screening

Dir: Erez Tadmor | Israel, 2024, 96 Min

A beautiful seamstress moves to a neighborhood of Holocaust survivors in 1956. Rumors about her past (as a Capo) shake up the neighborhood, and especially Shalom, the leader and a former brave resistance fighter, who is torn between his passion to the beautiful woman and his commitment to the community to reveal her past.

Special Guest: Director Erez Tadmor

Closing Night Film

HAHIVER HAGSHASH

הגשש החיוור

Premiere Status: World Premiere | 1 screening

Dir: Eliav Lilti | Israel, 2023, 86 Min

Were the “GASHASH HAHIVER” comedy trio the essence of Israeli-ness, or did they provide a convenient representation that everyone wanted to believe in? What does this so-called refined essence teach us about Israelis, and how does it stand the test of time? To thoroughly examine this complex issue, blending deep insights with humor, infused with anecdotes and archival footage.

Special Guest: Actor Shaike Levi, Recipient of the 2024 IFF Career Achievement Award

Sponsored by: Cheryl and Haim Saban

FILMS

REAL ESTATE – A LOVE STORY | ן"נדל TRAILER

Premiere Status: U.S. Premiere | 2 screenings

Dir: Anat Maltz |Israel, 2023, 94 Min

Tamara and Adam, a wild unstable couple, are about to become parents and their

life is a mess. Just before being evacuated from their apartment in Tel Aviv, Tamara decides to search for their new home in Adam's home town Haifa. During one unforgettable day of apartment hunting, the journey to find a home turns into a journey to the heart of their passionate yet impossible relationship.

Special Guest: Director Anat Maltz

*2023 Tokyo Film Festival

HALISA

חליסה

Premiere Status: U.S. Premiere | 2 screenings

Dir: Sophie Artus| Israel, 2024, 102 Min

SARAH, 40, is a nurse at the Children's Health Center in Halisa, a multi-ethnic and poverty neighborhood. For two years, Sarah tries to get pregnant. Her desire for a child is intertwined with the difficulties of a young mother until they reach an illusionary solution– the impossible gift of a baby.

Special Guest: Director Sophie Artus

*Ophir Award Nominee, 2024

* 2024 Haifa Film Festival, 2024

HIGHWAY 65

TRAILERכביש הסרגל

Premiere Status: U.S. Premiere | 2 screenings

Dir: Maya Dreifuss | Israel, France, 2024, 109 Min

Until recently, 41-year-old Daphna was a promising detective in Tel Aviv. She now finds herself in small-town Afula, dealing with petty crimes, seeking shade from the heat, and deflecting the intrusive question: “How come you don't have any children?" Daphna's world is shaken by the sudden disappearance of Orly Elimelech, a captivating army widow known for her beauty and rebellious spirit. Soon enough, a troubling question creeps in: “Why isn't anybody looking for her?" Fearing the worst, Daphna will stop at nothing to solve the mystery

Special Guest: Producer Estee Yacov-Mecklberg

2024* Jerusalem Film Festival – Special Mention

*Ophir Award Nominee, 2024

THE MILKY WAY | חלב | TRAILER

Premiere Status: U.S. Premiere | 2 screenings

Dir: Maya Kenig| Israel, 2024, 98 Min

Tala, 33, an offbeat Israeli musician, just had her first baby. Desperate to make a living and support her child on her own, she takes a job at “The Milky Way” - a breast milk dairy where you can find the best milk new moms can offer: vegan, high in protein, with top-rate essential nutrients. In this dystopic dark comedy, Tala embarks on a journey navigating the complexities of motherhood, while taking a glimpse into the wealthy lives she is supplying.

Special Guest: Director Maya Kenig

*2023 Tallinn Black Nights – Winner: Critics' Picks Special Jury Mention

*Ophir Award Nominee, 2024

*2024 Jerusalem Film Festival – Winner: Best Screenplay

KARAOKE | קריוקי| TRAILER

Dir: Moshe Rosenthal | Israel, 2022, 100 Min | 2 screenings

A bittersweet comedy about a middle-class suburban couple in their 60s who are drawn to their new neighbor, a charismatic bachelor who has karaoke evenings at his apartment.

Special Guest: Director Moshe Rosenthal

*2022 Tribeca Film Festival – Official Selection

*2022 Jerusalem Film Festival – Winner: Best Debut Film, Audience Choice Award

*2022 Raindance Film Festival - Winner: Best Director, Best Screenplay

*2022 Israeli Academy Ophir Award – Winner: Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Original Score, Best Music

Sponsored by: American Friends of Tel Aviv University & Israel Bonds

DELEGATION | המשלחת| TRAILER

Premiere Status: L.A. Premiere | 1 Screening

Dir: Asaf Saban |Israel, 2023, 95 Min

Poland. Warsaw's Chopin airport. A group of 40 teenagers, accompanied by a few nervous adults, exit the arrivals gate. They are all bunched up together, wearing white sweatshirts with "ISRAEL" printed in blue on the back. We'll follow this young Israeli delegation on their journey around Poland, where the incomprehensible past of WW2, meets the complex present of being an Israeli teenager.

*2023 Berlinale Film Festival – Nominee, Generation Competition

*2023 Jerusalem Film Festival – Winner: Best Screenplay and Best Ensemble

RUNNING ON SAND | החול על לרוץ | TRAILER

Premiere Status: U.S. Premiere | 2 screenings

Dir: Adar Shafran | Israel, 2023, 104 Min

When a young Eritrean refugee deported from Israel is mistaken for the new foreign player of a struggling soccer team, his survival depends on the team's success.

Special Guest: Director Adar Shafran

*4 Israeli Academy Ophir Award Nominations 2023

Sponsored by: UCLA Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for Israel Studies

THE STRONG HOLD| המזח | TRAILER

Premiere Status: U.S. Premiere2024| | 2 Screenings

Dir. Lior Chefetz |Israel, 2023, 113 min

After sustaining a surprise Egyptian attack during the Yom Kippur War, a desolate Israeli outpost falls under siege. While the surviving soldiers prepare for a final, hopeless battle, the Doctor comes up with an alternative plan that may save them but comes with a heavy price.

Special Guests: Director Lior Chefetz

SEVEN BLESSINGS | שבע ברכות TRAILER

Premiere Status: U.S. Premiere | 2 screenings

Dir: Ayelet Menahemi | Israel, 2023, 108 Min

Marie was just two years old when her mother gifted her to her infertile sister, a common Moroccan custom at the time. 40 years later, Marie travels from France to Israel, where her family now lives, to marry her one true love. Her warm and excited family is preparing for the custom of "Seven Blessings"- a week of festive meals in honor of the bride. But Marie has also come to open old wounds. Between intoxicating family means, secrets and lies are revealed. Marie is desperate for an apology although her family is sure she should be thanking them. This week turns into a sad comedy about family crimes, forgiveness, and loss.

*Winner of 10 Israeli Academy Ophir Awards 2023 including: Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress etc.

*Israel's Oscar Submission for Best International Film

NIGHT DAY NOR NIGHT

לא יום ולא לילה TRAILER

Premiere Status: U.S. Premiere | 2 screenings

Dir: Phinehas Veuillet| Israel, 2024, 90 Min

It's a summer day in Bnei Brak, Rafael had just celebrated his bar mitzvah and the fateful minor-yeshiva exams are under way. While the Talmud Torah students are studying diligently, Rafael, who is considered to be the most qualified and dedicated of his class - is heartbroken. He knows well that his familial background won't allow his acceptance into the community's prestigious institutes, no matter how hard he tries.

*2024 Jerusalem Film Festival

HOME| בית | TRAILER

Premiere Status: U.S. Premiere | 2 screenings

Dir: Benny Fredman | Israel, 2023, 111 min

Yair, a Yeshiva student, opens an electronics shop in “Geula”, a neighborhood that is the shopping epicenter for the entire ultra-Orthodox community in Jerusalem. The religious character of the neighborhood is enforced by the "Geula Committee" and Yair strictly adheres to their rules. His shop is introducing a world of advanced technology that overnight becomes a magnet for every ultra-Orthodox household. But the increasing intrusion of modernity is an affront to the committee, leading to an inevitable conflict that forces Yair into a desperate struggle for survival.

Special Guest: Director Benny Fredman

* 2023 Israeli Academy Ophir Award – Winner: Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor

THE CITY |הזאת העיר| TRAILER

Premiere Status: West Coast Premiere | 2 screenings

Dir: Amit Ulman| Israel, 2023, 80 Min

In a dark city, in a fictional world, detective Joe is called upon by Sarah Bennett to help investigate the murder of her sister. Quickly, the plot thickens, and Joe finds himself facing the most notorious criminal mastermind in "The City". The first- ever Hebrew rap opera.

Special Guest: Director and Actor Amit Ulman

*2023 Warsaw International Film Festival – Official Selection

MID LIFE

אמצע החיים

TRAILER

Premiere Status: L.A. Premiere | 1 screening

Dir: Danni Raisfeld, Yariv Horowitz | Israel, 2023, 92 Min

Yehonatan finds his wife Sherry screaming in pain on the bathroom floor. In the hospital, Yehonatan discovers that Sherry has cancer for a while now and has been oblivious. In the hospital rooms, Yehonatan meets his antithesis, Nissim.Yehonatan, who desperately needs saving, starts following Nissim's footsteps and goes through a life-changing spiritual journey to embrace religion.

Special Guest: Producer Ofer Naim

THE MONKEY HOUSE | קופים גן TRAILER

Premiere Status: L.A. Premiere | 1 screening

Dir: Avi Nesher| Israel, 121 Min, 2023

A once-successful novelist tries to revive his fading career by launching a highly inventive scam. He recruits a reckless actress and trains her to assume the somber identity of a lit Masters student. Their lives will alter forever.

*11 Israeli Academy Ophir Award Nominations 2023

Sponsored by: Cornerstone Village

MATCHMAKING 2

| בחורים טובים2 TRAILER

Premiere Status: L.A. Premiere| 2 screenings

Dir: Erez Tadmor | Israel, 2022, 96 Min

Moti Bernstein is the son every mother wants, a student every Rabbi loves to teach, the ideal Yeshiva study mate, and the perfect match for every bride. He has it all: a good family, a brilliant mind, and he is not bad looking either. In search of a wife, he will meet the best girls in the Jewish Orthodox world but will fall for the one girl he can never have.

Special Guest: Director Erez Tadmor

*2023 Miami Jewish Film Festival – Winner: Audience Choice Award

CONCERNED CITIZEN | מודאג אזרח | TRAILER

Premiere Status: L.A. Premiere| 1 screening

Dir: Idan Haguel | Israel, 2022, 82 Min

Ben plants a tree on the street in front of his house in Neve Sha'anan, a migrant neighborhood in the south of Tel Aviv. The district is on the up, and Ben has bought and upgraded a flat here together with his partner Raz. This couple now enjoys a settled existence ready to tackle their desire to have children. One day, when an unneighborly conflict escalates over the tree he has planted, Ben's life goes into a turmoil.

*2022 Jerusalem Film Festival - Winner: Best Screenplay & Best Original Score

*2022 Berlinale Film Festival – Panorama Selection

DOCUDRAMA

EXODUS 91 | אקסודוס 91 | TRAILER

Premiere Status: L.A. Premiere|1 screening

Dir: Micah Smith | 2022, 91 Min

A hybrid documentary film that follows Israeli diplomat, Asher Naim, on a seemingly insurmountable mission to bring 15,000 Ethiopian Jews to Israel. As Asher learns more about these African Jews, he finds himself between worlds and facing a crisis of faith in himself and his country.

*2023 Maimi Jewish Film Festival, Atlanta Jewish Film Festival – Official Selection

Sponsored by: OpenDor Medi

DOCUMENTARIES

HIS OWN WAY - THE CINEMA OF AVI NESHER

אבי נשר: מילים להחלפה |

Premiere Status: U.S. Premiere | 2 screenings

Dir: Yair Raveh | Israel, 2024, 120 Min

“All my movies are personal without being autobiographical,” says Avi Nesher, a filmmaker who combines his personal life and the history of Israel in his films. This documentary examines the DNA of Nesher's cinematic creations, which include musicals, dramas, and comedies, chronicling the homeland in which he started his career at the age of 24 and where he continues to create at 71.

*2024 DocAviv – Opening Film

THE THREE OF US |שלושתנו | TRAILER

Premiere Status: West Coast Premiere | 1 screening

Dir: Henya Brodbeker| 2023, 80 Min

A young Orthodox couple is fighting to integrate their autistic son into society. To fulfill that dream, they are willing to risk everything, questioning their relationship, faith, and place in the world.

*2023 Jerusalem Film Festival - Winner: Best Documentary, Best Documentary Director, Best Editing

TABOO: AMOS GUTTMAN| טאבו: נחום גוטמן| TRAILER

Premiere Status: L.A. Premiere | 1 screening

Dir: Shauly Melamed |2024, 74 Min

While alive, Amos Guttman was a red flag for Israel's conservative film establishment. A Romanian migrant, he never found a place in his new home. As a gay filmmaker, he created the nation's first films on the subject. Despite his adventurous spirit, Guttman made only four features before dying of AIDS. TABOO – Amos Guttman uses excerpts from his last interview, letting historical materials tell his story and reevaluate his choices on and off the set.

*2024 Jerusalem Film Festival - Winner: Best Editing

*2024 International Film Festival Rotterdam – Official Selection

*2024 TIDF – Official Selection

THE RETURN FROM THE OTHER PLANET| TRAILER

השיבה מהפלנטה האחרת

Premiere Status: L.A. Premiere| 2 screenings

Dir: Assaf Lapid | Israel, 2023, 81 Min

Ka.tzetnik lived a life of secrecy, becoming a myth. Rumors suggested that he writes all night, donning his Auschwitz uniform, never leaving his house despite his books selling millions. The film explores the writer's personal odyssey in coping with his trauma through the unconventional path of LSD.

*2023 Jerusalem Film Festival - Winner: Best Documentary Research

*2023 FilmFest Munich – Official Selection

Sponsored by: LA Holocaust Museum, David Wiener and Family

THE CHILD WITHIN ME (POLIKER)| TRAILER

פוליקר: הילד שבי| 1 screening

Dir: Eti Aneta & Yaniv Amoday| Israel, 2023, 90 min

Yehuda Poliker, one of Israel's musical giants – in a retrospective meeting of his own life – stares calmly into the camera; sometimes with longing, sometimes with regret, but mostly lovingly. He watches rare archival footage, some of which are never before seen family home-videos. At times, he joins in on the guitar, accompanying that same stuttering, insecure young man looking back at him from the screen, or his parents singing Greek songs, and sometimes, he just sits silently and reminisces. In conversation between then and now, in conversation with his friend for the past 40 years, Eti Aneta Segev, images from Poliker's life join one another, while his touching music plays in the background. The images spark memories that transport us freely between the different junctures of his life.

*2023 Ophir Awards – Winner Best Documentary

* 2023 Doc Aviv - Opening film

TELLING NONIE|נוני עיוני | 2 Screenings TRAILER

Dir: Paz Schwartz | Israel, 2024, 50 min

Tormented by his role in a 1950s Gaza assassination, Geizi Tsafrir, an elderly Israeli agent, seeks redemption. Reflecting on his time with Shin Bet (Israeli Secret Service) and the killing of an Egyptian lieutenant colonel, he decides to confront his past. He contacts the colonel's daughter, Nonie Darwish, once intent on avenging her father's death but now a prominent voice against radical Islam and a supporter of Israel. The mysterious email from Tsafrir sets Darwish on an emotional journey into her past, culminating in a meeting with him in Los Angeles. This winner of the Haifa International Film Festival's Best Israeli Documentary explores intricate emotions, history's complexities, and the bumpy path toward mutual understanding and forgiveness.

*2023 Haifa Film Festival - Winner: Best Documentary

MONOGAMIA| מונוגמיה| TRAILER |2 Screenings

Dir: Ohad Milstein | Israel, Germany | 2023, 73 min<

