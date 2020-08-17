The 23rd Annual BMI Conducting Workshop for Visual Media Composers Kicks Off Today Online

The workshop will continue through September 3.

BMI kicked off its 23rd annual Conducting Workshop for Visual Media Composers today online and will continue through September 3. Led by BMI Classic Contribution Award winner, conductor and composer Lucas Richman, who has co-developed the workshop for more than two decades, this marks the first time in the workshop's history that it will feature alumni from previous workshops. Sixty-five previous participants from various backgrounds in film, television and streaming, will come together for three weeks to build on what they've previously learned and continue to develop their conducting technique and score preparation under the guidance of Richman.



"The last few months have challenged us all to find new ways to stay creative by connecting virtually," said Doreen Ringer-Ross, BMI Vice President of Creative Relations. "We're thrilled that through this workshop, we can reunite the incomparable Lucas Richman with previous composer participants who normally wouldn't have the opportunity to work together collectively. I'm looking forward to seeing these talented composers continue to develop their craft over the next three weeks."



BMI composers Chris Bacon (Source Code, Bates Motel), Adam Berry (The Penguins of Madagascar, Big Hero 6: The Series), Jongnic Bontemps (United Skates, Call of Duty: WWII), Kathryn Bostic (Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am, Dear White People), Sherri Chung (Batwoman, Blindspot), Ben Decter (Lucifer, Bless This Mess), Fil Eisler (Empire, Biohackers), Kevin Kiner (Narcos: Mexico, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Ronit Kirchman (The Sinner, Limetown) and Lolita Ritmanis (Young Justice, Blizzard of Souls) are among this year's class.



Lucas Richman, who has an outstanding career as a conductor and whose music has been performed in over 200 orchestras across the United States, has been a key contributor to curating BMI's Conducting Workshop over the years. The renowned program has produced some of the most talented conductors in the industry and has helped many illustrious BMI composers enhance their skills.

