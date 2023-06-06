The 11th Annual POLITICAL PLAYERS RADIO HOUR Comes To Keesal, Young, & Logan, June 16

On June 16, from 6 to 8pm, 13 city leaders will present the 11th Mostly Annual Political Players Radio Show. With a script written by Harry Saltzgaver and performed by those who are at the center of it all, the Radio Show tells of the city's current events and political maneuvers with plenty of humor, ad libs, inside jokes, and just enough truth to keep the audience and cast laughing.

This year's cast features Mayor Rex Richardson, Councilmembers Cindy Allen, Al Austin, Kristina Duggan Megan Kerr and Daryl Supernaw along with city leaders, Brent Dennis, Doug Haubert, Justin Rudd, Kelly Ruggirello, and Shirley Wild. Emcee Mitchell Nunn keeps this spirited group of actors moving swiftly through their lines.

The event is hosted by Keesal, Young & Logan. Guests are invited into their executive dining room and treated to gourmet hors d'oeuvres, a hosted bar, and 360-degree view of downtown and the harbor. It's a perfect way to spend a Friday night, luxurious food and drink, a great script delivered by city leaders with all the proceeds going to support the Long Beach Playhouse.

This important fundraising event is sponsored once again by The Port of Long Beach, a big thank you to the Port for all of their support!

Tickets to the one-of-kind event are $75 or two for $125. They can be purchased at the Playhouse box office at 5920 E. Anaheim Street Wednesdays through Saturdays from 3 to 8 pm. The Long Beach Playhouse is a 501(c)3 non-profit; tickets and donations are tax deductible.

For more information, visit the website www.lbplayhouse.org/event/radio-hour or call Madison Mooney at 562-494-1014 ext 503.

All proceeds support the productions and programs of the Long Beach Playhouse including plays of all types, collaborative productions, comedy nights, and the internationally acclaimed New Works Festival.