Television Academy Foundation To Present THE POWER OF TV: DEMOCRACY IN FOCUS

The Television Academy Foundation today announced it will present "The Power of TV: Democracy In Focus" on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. PDT. The free, open-to-the-public event will be held at the Television Academy's North Hollywood campus. To register visit TelevisionAcademy.com/power-of-tv/tickets.

Television has had a profound impact on democracy for more than seven decades, influencing political processes, public opinion and the overall functioning of democratic societies by serving as a powerful medium for communication, education and public discourse. With the presidential election just a month away, this event will explore ways scripted and unscripted content can build civic knowledge and engagement and examine the complex relationship between television and democracy, discussing its power to entertain and inform audiences.

The live event will feature a compelling discussion with influential Hollywood creatives in scripted and unscripted programming, including writer and executive producer Mark Goffman (The Irrational; The Umbrella Academy; The West Wing); 2024 Emmy Award-winning producer, writer and director Amanda McBaine (Girls State); television personality Michelle Visage (RuPaul's Drag Race); writer and executive producer Valentina Garza (Jane the Virgin; The Simpsons); and Will Jenkins, director, Partnership for Public Service. The discussion will be moderated by Dawn Chmielewski, U.S. entertainment business correspondent, Reuters.

"With television's unique ability to reach and influence millions, it remains a crucial tool for maintaining a well-informed and active citizenry, which is the cornerstone of any democracy," said Tina Perry, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. "With this timely event, we aim to celebrate television's contributions to democracy and public life while also encouraging reflection on its future role."

