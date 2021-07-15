TeenTix Partners with Los Angeles Arts Leaders To Create TeenTix LA

Seattle nonprofit organization TeenTix is excited to announce a new partnership with Los Angeles arts leaders, increasing arts and culture accessibility for teens along the West Coast.

For the past 17 years, TeenTix has led the way on furthering regional arts and culture accessibility, youth leadership and arts coverage for teens in the Greater Puget Sound area. Now, TeenTix announces the launch of TeenTix LA, a partnership intended to decrease barriers preventing youth in L.A.

County from accessing the rich cultural opportunities available to them by providing any teen, regardless of where they live, a personalized TeenTix Pass to purchase a $5 ticket to any event held by any TeenTix Partner in Seattle or Los Angeles.



In partnership with more than 70 regional arts organizations, TeenTix ensures equitable arts access for all young people and empowers young people to engage in civic life through the arts. TeenTix exists to break down the barriers that prevent teens from accessing art in our community, such as ticket or admission cost, not knowing where to look for events, navigating transportation around the city or feeling insecure about arts-going. TeenTix was founded in Seattle, Washington in 2004 by Seattle Center in partnership with ten of the resident arts organizations on the Seattle Center campus. Now its own nonprofit, TeenTix has facilitated the sale of over 130,000 arts tickets to thousands of teens across Seattle and the Greater Puget Sound. TeenTix Seattle will work with TeenTix LA to identify best practices for program implementation, sustainable growth and staffing infrastructure to help L.A. build a strong foundation of arts accessibility for teens in L.A. County.



"This is a truly exciting time for arts accessibility, even in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic," says TeenTix executive director Monique Courcy. "We've seen teens increase their commitment to and passion for arts and culture, even when in-person events were not available to them. This partnership with L.A. sets the stage for unknown opportunities to center even more young people in the arts. Teens have told us they want socially relevant experiences, they want to engage with hard topics through an arts lens, and they want to see their community around them doing the same thing. Centering young people in the arts pushes us to do better and to be better. I can't wait to see how teens in L.A. use the TeenTix platform to engage with art and create the change they want to see in their community."



Members of TeenTix LA's robust advisory board include representatives from the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Lineage Performing Arts Center, Arts for LA, IAMA Theatre Company and other arts organizations excited to build a sustainable partnership with the organization.



"Equity and accessibility are at the forefront of our mission," says TeenTix LA advisory board president Chandra Jackson. "In a culturally rich city like Los Angeles, TeenTix LA will give young people even more opportunities for creativity, connection and meaningful dialogue."



TeenTix LA recently brought on program director Allison Whorton, who will lead the charge in building vital partnerships with arts and community-based organizations in Los Angeles. Allison brings more than 10 years of experience working in youth development and arts education, having previously worked at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, New York City Center and ArtsConnection.



"I am thrilled to be joining the TeenTix team and to be a part of such an important initiative that will create equitable access to the arts for the teenagers of Los Angeles County," says Whorton. "As arts spaces continue to make plans for reopening, I am excited to forge relationships with organizations that will help young people experience the incredible arts and culture opportunities in Los Angeles."



As both chapters look ahead to the remainder of 2021 and beyond, they share an understanding of teen audience engagement in the arts that will lead to long-term audience development across a broad geographical level and a healthy community whose diverse civic leaders value, support and participate in a thriving arts sector.



To learn more about how to get involved with TeenTix LA, visit la.teentix.org.