TWELFTH NIGHT to be Presented by Ophelia's Jump At Sontag Greek Theatre This July

Ophelia's Jump Productions' Midsummer Shakespeare Festival is back this year, presenting Twelfth Night in an outdoor setting at Sontag Greek Theatre, on the beautiful campus of Pomona College in Claremont.

Prior to the performance, the venue will be open early to accommodate picnickers, with booths featuring artists and artisanal vendors. There will also be a nightly Green Show (a pre- show entertainment). Concessions including craft beer, wine and snacks will be available.

Twelfth Night is a romantic comedy. The play centers on the twins Viola and Sebastian, who are separated in a shipwreck. Viola (who is disguised as Cesario) falls in love with Duke Orsino, who in turn is in love with Countess Olivia. Upon meeting Viola, Countess Olivia falls in love with her, thinking she is a man.

Director Caitlin Lopez elaborates, "Twelfth Night tells the story of Viola who has washed up on the shores of the vibrant and uninhibited Illyria after a shipwreck. In this modern queer fairytale, she and a cast of colorful characters all must discover what it means to truly love and embrace their heart's desires."

Caitlin Lopez helms the new production of Twelfth Night. She is the Associate Artistic Director of Ophelia's Jump Productions. She also serves as Improv Director for the company, having gotten her start as a company member with Spectacles Improv Engine. Past credits with OJP include 33 Variations, Pericles, Much Ado About Nothing, and Short People.

Ms. Lopez's cast for Twelfth Night includes Janelle Kester, Sam Forbes, Jenny Lockwood, Marc Antonio Pritchett, Holly Scott, Ryan Herrera, Ian Hartidge, Janette Valenzo, Scott Robinson, and Caitlin Lopez herself.

Shakespeare fans will be delighted with this new production of Twelfth Night. For the uninitiated, this play filled with romance and laughs will make the ideal entry point to Shakespeare's works.

The Midsummer Shakespeare Festival is co-sponsored by Discover Claremont. The picturesque City of Claremont with its walkable tree-lined streets, stately college campuses, Botanic Gardens, museums and quaint shops is a popular getaway for Southern Californians. Each summer Claremont hotels offer getaway packages featuring lodging, dinner and tickets to the Midsummer Shakespeare Festival. This summer will be especially festive as the city and Festival both reopen. For information about local activities and hotel packages in Claremont, visit discoverclaremont.com.

Ophelia's Jump Productions is a 501c3 non-profit organization. Artistic Director: Beatrice Casagran. Managing Director: Randy Lopez.

Covid safety protocols current on opening date will be observed.

DETAILS:

WHAT: Twelfth Night. The classic comedy.

WHO: Written by William Shakespeare. Directed by Caitlin Lopez. Presented by Ophelia's Jump Productions. Co-produced by Janell and Randall Lewis, Carol Fisher Sorgenfrei, Pomona College and Discover Claremont.

WHERE: Sontag Greek Theatre, on the campus of Pomona College, Claremont, CA 91711.

WHEN: July 15- July 25, 2021. Thursdays through Sundays at 8:00 p.m.

ADMISSION: $25.00. Children under 10, $20.

INFORMATION: (909) 734-6565.

ONLINE TICKETING: http://opheliasjump.org