Photos: MISALLIANCE Opens This Weekend At A Noise Within In Pasadena

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Eight marriage proposals and a plane crash, all in one afternoon. Now in previews, George Bernard Shaw’s high-flying comedy “Misalliance” opens this weekend at A Noise Within in a production directed by Guillermo Cienfuegos. See photos from the production below.

Taking place entirely during a single Saturday afternoon, Misalliance offers a chaotic and hilarious clash of class, gender, and generation. Much to the delight of bourgeois underwear tycoon John Tarleton (Peter Van Norden) and his wife (Deborah Strang), their sweet, seemingly proper daughter, Hypatia (Erika Soto), is set to cement the family’s entry into Edwardian aristocracy with her upcoming marriage to Bentley (Josey Montana McCoy), the son of Lord Summerhays (Frederick Stuart) — and an irritant to Hypatia’s brother Johnny (Riley Shanahan). But the unexpected arrival of uninvited guests (Joshua Bitton, Dan Lin and Trisha Miller) suddenly changes everything.



Performances continue through June 9. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.anoisewithin.org.

Photo Credit: Craig Schwartz

Comments