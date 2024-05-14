Photos: MISALLIANCE Opens This Weekend At A Noise Within In Pasadena

Performances continue through June 9.
Eight marriage proposals and a plane crash, all in one afternoon. Now in previews, George Bernard Shaw’s high-flying comedy “Misalliance” opens this weekend at A Noise Within in a production directed by Guillermo Cienfuegos. See photos from the production below.
Taking place entirely during a single Saturday afternoon, Misalliance offers a chaotic and hilarious clash of class, gender, and generation. Much to the delight of bourgeois underwear tycoon John Tarleton (Peter Van Norden) and his wife (Deborah Strang), their sweet, seemingly proper daughter, Hypatia (Erika Soto), is set to cement the family’s entry into Edwardian aristocracy with her upcoming marriage to Bentley (Josey Montana McCoy), the son of Lord Summerhays (Frederick Stuart) — and an irritant to Hypatia’s brother Johnny (Riley Shanahan). But the unexpected arrival of uninvited guests (Joshua Bitton, Dan Lin and Trisha Miller) suddenly changes everything.
Performances continue through June 9. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.anoisewithin.org.
Photo Credit: Craig Schwartz
Deborah Strang, Riley Shanahan, Josey Montana McCoy and Erika Soto
Deborah Strang, Peter Van Norden and Josey Montana McCoy
Josey Montana McCoy, Deborah Strang, Riley Shanahan, Frederick Stuart and Peter Van Norden
Josey Montana McCoy, Deborah Strang and Frederick Stuart
Frederick Stuart and Riley Shanahan
Josey Montana McCoy and Frederick Stuart
Frederick Stuart and Erika Soto
Josey Montana McCoy, Frederick Stuart, Dan Lin and Peter Van Norden
Trisha Miller, Josey Montana McCoy, Peter Van Norden, Dan Lin
Trisha Miller, Peter Van Norden and Frederick Stuart
Trisha Miller and Peter Van Norden Photo by Craig Schwartz
Dan Lin, Joshua Bitton, Erika Soto
Joshua Bitton and Trisha Miller
Deborah Strang and Joshua Bitton
Deborah Strang, Trisha Miller and Josey Montana McCoy
Peter Van Norden, Frederick Stuart, Erika Soto and Dan Lin
Videos