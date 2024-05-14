Photos: MISALLIANCE Opens This Weekend At A Noise Within In Pasadena

Performances continue through June 9.

By: May. 14, 2024
Eight marriage proposals and a plane crash, all in one afternoon. Now in previews, George Bernard Shaw’s high-flying comedy “Misalliance” opens this weekend at A Noise Within in a production directed by Guillermo Cienfuegos. See photos from the production below.

Taking place entirely during a single Saturday afternoon, Misalliance offers a chaotic and hilarious clash of class, gender, and generation. Much to the delight of bourgeois underwear tycoon John Tarleton (Peter Van Norden) and his wife (Deborah Strang), their sweet, seemingly proper daughter, Hypatia (Erika Soto), is set to cement the family’s entry into Edwardian aristocracy with her upcoming marriage to Bentley (Josey Montana McCoy), the son of Lord Summerhays (Frederick Stuart) — and an irritant to Hypatia’s brother Johnny (Riley Shanahan). But the unexpected arrival of uninvited guests (Joshua Bitton, Dan Lin and Trisha Miller) suddenly changes everything.

Performances continue through June 9. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.anoisewithin.org.

Photo Credit: Craig Schwartz

Deborah Strang, Riley Shanahan, Josey Montana McCoy and Erika Soto

Deborah Strang, Peter Van Norden and Josey Montana McCoy 

Josey Montana McCoy, Deborah Strang, Riley Shanahan, Frederick Stuart and Peter Van Norden 

Josey Montana McCoy, Deborah Strang and Frederick Stuart 

Frederick Stuart and Riley Shanahan 

Josey Montana McCoy and Frederick Stuart 

Frederick Stuart and Erika Soto 

Josey Montana McCoy, Frederick Stuart, Dan Lin and Peter Van Norden 

Trisha Miller, Josey Montana McCoy, Peter Van Norden, Dan Lin 

Trisha Miller, Peter Van Norden and Frederick Stuart 

Trisha Miller and Peter Van Norden Photo by Craig Schwartz

Dan Lin, Joshua Bitton, Erika Soto 

Joshua Bitton and Trisha Miller 

Deborah Strang and Joshua Bitton 

Deborah Strang, Trisha Miller and Josey Montana McCoy 

Peter Van Norden, Frederick Stuart, Erika Soto and Dan Lin 




Videos