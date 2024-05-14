Photos: GOING IN MAD: ALICE IN HOLLYWOODLAND At Odyssey Theatre Beginning Thursday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Odyssey Theatre Ensemble joins forces with Los Angeles City College Theatre Academy to present “Going Mad: Alice in Hollywoodland,” written by Richard Alger and directed by Tina Kronis, co-founders of Theatre Movement Bazaar. The two-weekend engagement begins this Thursday. Check out the photos below.

Inspired by Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland” and “Through the Looking-Glass,” Going Mad is set in a present day Hollywood TV and film studio. As Alice tries to make her dreams come true, she falls into the cruel court of the entertainment industry, where everyone is subject to the wayward whims of the studio executive and the backlot becomes an enchanted scene of accidental surrealism.

Established in 1929, the theater training program at Los Angeles City College is one of the oldest and most respected training programs in the country. It has trained countless numbers of students who have gone on to successful careers in the entertainment industry. The Odyssey has partnered with the Academy since 2008 as a way to offer young theater artists who display exemplary drive and creativity the opportunity to work in a professional theater environment. Previous co-productions include A Woman’s Eye, The Last Days of Judas Iscariot, Bloody Red Heart, Untitled Warhol and Our Lady of 121st Street. This production of Going Mad is made possible by an LA County’s Creative Recovery LA initiative grant funded by the LA County Board of Supervisors through the American Rescue Plan Act.

For more information, go to www.OdysseyTheatre.com.

Photo Credit: Johnny Montage



Norene Flowers, Kara Sandefur, Manny Marin and Tony Gonzalez

Norene Flowers and Elizabeth Mackessy

The Ensemble

The Ensemble

The Ensemble

Sam Yang and Adam Lopatka

Kara Sandefur, Tony Gonzalez , Norene Flowers, Manny Marin and Alex Bravo

Norene Flowers and Alex Bravo

Norene Flowers, Tony Gonzalez, Manny Marin

The Ensemble

Cristian Venegas, Norene Flowers, Victoria Davidoff

Adam Lopatka, Emma Baker, Sam Yang

Adam Lopatka, Emma Baker, Sam Yang and Norene Flowers

