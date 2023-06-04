TRUST ME, I'M FROM ESSEX to Play Hollywood Fringe This Month

In "Trust me, I'm from Essex", Lindsay Lucas-Bartlett will take you on a journey through life growing up in notorious Essex, England.
TRUST ME, I'M FROM ESSEX written by Lindsay Lucas-Bartlett, directed by Lindsay Perry, will be performed at the Hollywood Fringe. Performances take place at The Broadwater (Black Box), 6322 Santa Monica Blvd, on Friday, June 9 2023 at 9:00 PM; Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 8:00 PM; Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 4:00 PM; and Saturday, June 24, 2023, 5:30 PM.
In "Trust me, I'm from Essex", Lindsay Lucas-Bartlett will take you on a journey through life growing up in notorious Essex, England. From going to an all-girls Catholic school, rejecting the "typical blonde" Essex girl stereotype, wreckage at home, and finally realizing her dream of living in Los Angeles and creating a new home of her own.
Trigger warnings: There are themes of an adult nature.
The show is approximately 58 minutes.
Lindsay Lucas-Bartlett grew up in Essex, moved to London and...it's all in the show, so let's not spoil it. Lindsay trained at The Central School of Speech and Drama in London and in Los Angeles trained and worked at The Upright Citizen Brigade for four years. In 2019 Lindsay won her round in MonologueSlamLA with a self written monologue.
Lindsay Perry is very proud to be directing 'Trust Me, I'm From Essex', and to take the audience on a ride through life. Lindsay has been directing, producing, and performing in the theater and film space for fifteen years both in LA and in New York City.
