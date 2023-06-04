TRUST ME, I'M FROM ESSEX to Play Hollywood Fringe This Month

In "Trust me, I'm from Essex", Lindsay Lucas-Bartlett will take you on a journey through life growing up in notorious Essex, England.

By:
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Video: First Look At The Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Disney PRIDE In Concert Photo 3 Video: First Look At The Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Disney PRIDE In Concert
Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Skylar Astin Join Sondheim Celebration At Hollywood Photo 4 Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Skylar Astin Join Sondheim Celebration At Hollywood Bowl

Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Skylar Astin Join Sondheim Celebration At Hollywood Bowl

TRUST ME, I'M FROM ESSEX written by Lindsay Lucas-Bartlett, directed by Lindsay Perry, will be performed at the Hollywood Fringe. Performances take place at The Broadwater (Black Box), 6322 Santa Monica Blvd, on Friday, June 9 2023 at 9:00 PM; Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 8:00 PM; Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 4:00 PM; and Saturday, June 24, 2023, 5:30 PM.

In "Trust me, I'm from Essex", Lindsay Lucas-Bartlett will take you on a journey through life growing up in notorious Essex, England. From going to an all-girls Catholic school, rejecting the "typical blonde" Essex girl stereotype, wreckage at home, and finally realizing her dream of living in Los Angeles and creating a new home of her own.

Trigger warnings: There are themes of an adult nature.

The show is approximately 58 minutes.

Lindsay Lucas-Bartlett

 Lindsay Lucas-Bartlett grew up in Essex, moved to London and...it's all in the show, so let's not spoil it. Lindsay trained at The Central School of Speech and Drama in London and in Los Angeles trained and worked at The Upright Citizen Brigade for four years. In 2019 Lindsay won her round in MonologueSlamLA with a self written monologue.

Lindsay Perry

 Lindsay Perry is very proud to be directing 'Trust Me, I'm From Essex', and to take the audience on a ride through life. Lindsay has been directing, producing, and performing in the theater and film space for fifteen years both in LA and in New York City.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Interview: JESSIE MUELLER Holds Her Own Against the Quick SETH RUDETSKY Photo
Interview: JESSIE MUELLER Holds Her Own Against the Quick SETH RUDETSKY

Seth Rudetsky returns to The Wallis June 16, 2023, with his evening of insightful theatre trivia, ad libs and great songs this time featuring Tony Award- winner Jessie Mueller. I had the chance to throw out a few queries for the always working Jessie to answer.

2
Review: A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Mark Taper Forum Photo
Review: A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Mark Taper Forum

Soloway and their cast and crew have created a new classic that should reverberate with people of all stripes

3
Towne Street Theatre Now Accepting Submissions For 10-Minute Play and Film Festival Photo
Towne Street Theatre Now Accepting Submissions For 10-Minute Play and Film Festival

Towne Street Theatre (TST), Los Angeles's premier African American Theatre Company, is now accepting submissions for its well-known 10-minute play festival. For the first time, Towne Street is including a short film festival to complement its theatre production. Submissions for both festivals are due by June 21 at 11:59 pm PST.

4
QUEEN MABS ALARMINGLY MANDATORY BRIDAL SHOWER to Premiere at The 2023 Hollywood Fringe Fes Photo
QUEEN MAB'S ALARMINGLY MANDATORY BRIDAL SHOWER to Premiere at The 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival

This summer's Hollywood Fringe Festival will see the world premiere fundraiser event of a one-hour one-woman musical comedy featuring the Artistic Director of New Musicals Inc, Elise Dewsberry; with book and lyrics by New Musicals Inc. Executive Director Scott Guy and music by Jacques Offenbach. Additional music by Max Bruch, Michele Esposito, and Ken Neufeld.

More Hot Stories For You

and regionstable.regionsid=9 and LOCATE(',', regionsfield) = 0;

Videos

VIDEO: Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video VIDEO: Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
Brian d'Arcy James on Solving Sondheim Video
Brian d'Arcy James on Solving Sondheim
Corey Hawkins Wants to 'Plant the Seeds of Possibility ' on Broadway Video
Corey Hawkins Wants to 'Plant the Seeds of Possibility ' on Broadway
How Bonnie Milligan Built a Better Debra Video
How Bonnie Milligan Built a Better Debra
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-7/01)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gunhild Carling Big Band
Catalina Jazz Supper Club (6/14-6/14)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tempest
Antaeus (6/16-7/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bell, Book, and Candle
Theatre Palisades (6/02-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Witch Hazel: An Anxiety Play
Broadwater Second Stage (6/06-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CHRISTIA MANTZKE LIVE!
Coachella Valley Repertory (7/27-7/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Buy Norco Pills Online 10mg Cheap Without Prescription-https://undergroundmeds.com
Buy Norco Pills Online 10mg Cheap Without Prescription-https://undergroundmeds.com (9/27-10/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Allure of Thug Life
905 Cole Theater (6/03-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The pitch
Madnani Theatre (7/01-7/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You