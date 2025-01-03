TRAVELER'S PRAYER to be Presented at The Braid in January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Traveler’s Prayer, a powerful new theatre show of true Jewish travel stories, is set to be presented at The Braid, which for 17 years has brought authentic Jewish stories to the stage.

“When I envisioned this show, I imagined a fun, breezy tour of the globe,” observes Ronda Spinak, founder and artistic director of The Braid and producer of Traveler’s Prayer. “But the stories I received pulled me in a deeper direction. In these times, many Jewish writers are seeing travel as more than just a fun time. They’re exploring our people’s history and grappling with our place in the world. And they’re finding that even as we explore places far from home, we’re actually journeying into ourselves and finding the root of who we really are.”

The show will feature a hilarious story by Sex and the City writer Cindy Chupack, a soul-searching one by novelist and playwright Lisa Pearl Rosenbaum, a surprising tale by Wilshire Boulevard Temple’s Rabbi Susan Nanus, and many more, as well as music by young Jewish songwriter Rhiannon Lewis. Audiences will explore heartfelt reflections of a Jewish writer seeing Hiroshima after visiting the sites in Israel of the Oct. 7 attacks. They’ll laugh as a young author travels to a Michigan farm only to encounter a very unexpected crop growing there. They’ll feel the thrill as an activist escapes persecution in South Africa.

Comments