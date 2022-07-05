TILDA SWINTON ANSWERS AN AD ON CRAIGSLIST to Return to Los Angeles for One Weekend Only

Back by popular demand, Tilda Swinton ANSWERS AN AD ON CRAIGSLIST is returning to Los Angeles for one weekend only July 14-17. The hit cult comedy has traveled the world with sold out shows in New York, London, San Francisco, Hollywood, and Edinburgh Fringe (twice). This is the first reunion of the original cast and their first performance together since the start of the pandemic.

Tilda Swinton ANSWERS AN AD ON CRAIGSLIST stars Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Instagram celebrity Tom Lenk as iconic actress Tilda Swinton, a modern day Mary Poppins who finds a depressed gay man on Craigslist and insists on studying and dissecting his life to research her next big movie role.

"I can't wait to get back on stage as Tilda Swinton," says star Tom Lenk. "Tilda is a blast. She's ethereal and brilliant and you never know what's going to come out of her mouth. The biggest challenge is holding for audience laughter so they can hear her next line. It's a blast. Thank you to everyone who supports LGBTQ independent theatre."

Tilda Swinton ANSWERS AN AD ON CRAIGSLIST is written by Byron Lane (A Star Is Bored) and directed by Tom Detrinis (I Hate New York). Starring: Tom Lenk (Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Rock of Ages on Broadway), Byron Lane, Jayne Entwistle (Feud: Bette and Joan), Mark Jude Sullivan (Pan Am). Originally directed by Tom Detrinis, presented at Celebration Theatre in Los Angeles, produced by Jay Marcus, Nathan Frizzell, Tom Lenk, and Tom Detrinis.

Performance Details:

Tilda Swinton ANSWERS AN AD ON CRAIGSLIST

July 14-17

Casita Del Campo, Los Angeles

www.TildaPlay.com