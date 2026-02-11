THEATRE OBSCURA LA to Stage Edgar Allan Poe's POE: PULSE AND PENDULUM in Total Darkness

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Experience two of Edgar Allan Poe's tales of terror in total darkness. THEATRE OBSCURA LA Presents Poe: Pulse and Pendulum a Millet Creative Media Production. From Paul Millet, one of the creators of Wicked Lit, this unique production is LA's newest immersive theatrical experience: blindfolded in a dark space, buried by sound, as the unseen becomes unforgettable.

The two tales presented each night shall be Edgar Allan Poe's The Tell-Tale Heart, adapted by Paul Millet, directed by Gabrieal Greigo and The Pit & the Pendulum, adapted & directed by Paul Millet. The Tell-Tale Heart stars Wicked Lit veterans Eric Keitel, Richard Large, Andrew Thacher as well as Andrew Villarreal. The Pit & the Pendulum stars in a shared role Wicked Lit veterans Joe Camareno and Melissa Lugo. The production's creative team includes art design and graphics by James Castle Stevens and sound design by Joseph “Sloe” Slawinski.

Poe: Pulse and Pendulum will be presented at The Count's Den in downtown LA (1039 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA 90015). There will be 12 performances only - March 20 - April 12, Friday, Saturday, Sunday at 8pm.