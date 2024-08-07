THE WINDMILLS OF MY MIND... FOR DUSTY SPRINGFIELD Comes to Catalina Jazz Club

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Catalina Jazz Club & Fraser Entertainment Group will present New York vocalist and actor Lianne Marie Dobbs in "The Windmills of My Mind... for Dusty Springfield" with Ron Abel, Grant Geissman, Randy Landas and Tom Walsh.

Lianne and her band come to Los Angeles for one night only, Thursday, August 22nd, with their interpretations of the eclectic music of Dusty Springfield.

Hits like “A House is Not a Home”, “The Look of Love” and “Son of a Preacher Man” are made completely her own thanks to arrangements by renowned pianist and music director Ron Abel.

Audiences of “The Windmills of My Mind… For Dusty” will leave laughing more than they anticipated, well-armed with handy ‘brain hacks’ to empower their own unique creativity.

Lianne and her band appear at Catalina Jazz Club on Thursday, August 22nd.

Showtime is 8:30pm, doors open 7pm. Tickets are available for purchase online at CatalinaJazzClub.com

Now in its 36th year, Catalina Jazz Club is Hollywood’s premiere supper club serving superb food and drink with the shared magic of the best in live music and jazz performance. Catalina Jazz is located at 6725 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028. Valet and street parking are available. Ticket price ranges from $35-$45 plus service fee; VIP Artist Circle seating available. Single entree or drink minimum applies to all ticket holders. Follow @catalinajazzclub on Instagram for upcoming engagements and performance clips, full calendar available at CatalinaJazzClub.com

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL