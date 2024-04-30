THE ROAD TO NOWHERE Will Premiere at Hollywood Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Odin’s Song Productions has announced the world premiere of Christina Marie Leonard’s The Road to Nowhere at the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival. When cynical, recovering alcoholic Brianna gets a rare career opportunity across the country, she is forced to ask her overly peppy religious mom Carrie to give her a ride. As they navigate through absurd situations and unexpected detours, their own dysfunctional relationship is put to the test. With witty banter, unexpected twists, and plenty of laughs, The Road to Nowhere delivers a unique blend of humor and heart that will leave audiences both entertained and deeply moved. The Road to Nowhere will run for five performances at the Broadwater Second Stage in Hollywood from June 9th-28th.

About the Show

The Road to Nowhere follows the turbulent journey of Brianna, a sharp-witted and cynical recovering alcoholic, and her cheerfully optimistic, devout Christian mother, Carrie. With tensions simmering between them, they find themselves reluctantly thrown together on a cross-country road trip. As they navigate through a landscape filled with eccentric characters, absurd situations, and unexpected detours, their dysfunctional relationship is put to the test. Amidst the chaos and laughter, Brianna and Carrie must confront the demons of their past, and ultimately discover that the journey itself may be the path to healing. Through hilarious banter, poignant moments, and unforeseen twists, The Road to Nowhere explores themes of family, forgiveness, and the absurdity of life, leaving audiences simultaneously entertained and deeply moved. The Road to Nowhere was written by Christina Marie Leonard, and inspired by her own relationship with her mother and the many road trips they went on together. "I always wanted to write a piece about one of those particularly enlightening trips, and in 2021 when my mom and I were having a really difficult time”, says Leonard. “I was looking for solace and comfort, I began writing The Road to Nowhere as a way to heal."

Christina Marie Leonard is an actress, writer, and comedian originally from Omaha, Nebraska. She moved to Los Angeles after graduating with a BA Degree in Theatre Performance from The Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film. She studied improv at UCB, Second City, and Groundlings, and has performed stand up comedy at The World Famous Comedy Store, The Hollywood Improv, and many other venues in Los Angeles and around the country. She continues to act, perform stand up, and produce theater and film projects including her most recent award winning dark comedy short film Waiting for the Punchline.

Director Ray Connelly-Gonzalez is a director, designer, and producer based in Los Angeles who works in film and live entertainment. Ray studied Film and Theatre at Chapman University and has since held various positions on set and off. Most notably, they directed the West Coast premiere of Scenes with Girls, written by Succession's Miriam Battye, and directed Carrie and Francine by Ruby Rae Spiegel. Ray also costume-designed the award-winning feature film SCUBA, which is currently making the festival rounds.

Actress Mona Lee Wylde is a graduate of NYC’s American Academy of Dramatic Arts. She studied the Meisner Technique from Frances Chaney at the HB Studio’s, and worked Stanislavski’s Technique in Jack Stehlin’s Master Class while performing in many productions with his New American Theatre Company. Recent television and film highlights include That 90’s Show, Perry Mason, The Driven Series on PassionFlix and VHYes! Mona has also ben seen recently on stage in the Off-Broadway production of O’Neill’s Ghosts, Naked Angels/Lost Voices, Separate Beds at Theatre 40, Devil’s Salt and The Oldest Profession at Odyssey Theatre, Lizzy at Ensemble Studio Theatre, Onion Creek at Son of Semele Theatre, and The War of Virginia and Alabama at Hayworth Theatre.

Rishi Arya is a Montreal born actor/comedian who started his stand-up career in New York, where he studied at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting. He has also appeared in television shows such as Superstore, Jane The Virgin, Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS & was a lead in the HBO romantic comedy, In Other Words. He has amassed over 34 Million YouTube views in content he has performed in, produced by WatchMojo & Dhar Mann studios.

Maddy Zambello is an actor, writer, and director in Los Angeles. She studied at AMDA LA for a BFA in Acting and Performing Arts. Her recent theatre credits include Midsummer Nights and Romeo and Juliet.

While Alanna Topps graduated with a degree in Political Science and Psychology from Rhodes College, she chose to pursue her dreams of acting in Los Angeles. She trained at Groundlings and Anthony Meindl's Actor Workshop. Her work can be seen in Nation of One, Uncertain Times, and The Haunting at Grady Farms.

Jackson Gordon is excited to perform in his first play in Los Angeles and make his Fringe Fest debut. His last theatre credit was as David in David Rabe's Sticks and Bones for the Contemporary Theatre Boston. Jackson is currently studying with Max Decker over at MAD Acting Studio. When not acting, you can find him on the golf course, at the beach, or in a dark corner thinking about all the mistakes he made in high school.

Where: The Broadwater (Second Stage), 6320 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038

When: The Road to Nowhere runs at the Hollywood Fringe Festival from June 9th through June 28th.

Sunday June 9 2024, 5:00 PM

Saturday June 15 2024, 11:00 AM

Thursday June 20 2024, 8:00 PM

Monday June 24 2024, 6:30 PM

Friday June 28 2024, 7:30 PM

