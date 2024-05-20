MAGIC FOR ANIMALS Comes to the Los Angeles LGBT Center in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In a vibrant fusion of magic, activism, and entertainment, Liz Toonkel will present “Magic For Animals,” a theatrical experience featuring a unique blend of humor, wit, and social commentary. As a queer female magician and animal rights activist, Liz Toonkel brings a fresh perspective to the world of magic. Supremely stylish, Liz, an award winning production designer for films like the Oscar nominated “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”, uses all the Hollywood tricks to create glamorous vegan costumes, custom props and even a walking crocodile skin Hermès Birkin bag! The show, scheduled to debut at the LGBT Center in Los Angeles on June 8, 13, 22, 28, and 30, promises an evening filled with laughter, wonder, and thought-provoking insights.

“Magic For Animals" challenges traditional magic norms, offering a joyful and insightful exploration of human autonomy, consent, and animal rights. Unlike conventional magic shows where women and animals are often relegated to mere props, Liz Toonkel's performance celebrates these subjects as fully embodied beings deserving of respect.

Through a seamless blend of tricks, illusions, and storytelling, "Magic For Animals" invites audiences to reconsider their relationship with animals and each other. With a commitment to inclusivity and empowerment, Toonkel aims to engage new, diverse audiences in conversations about social justice and change.

Drawing inspiration from Jewish values and feminist performance art, Toonkel infuses "Magic For Animals" with humor and political commentary, challenging audiences to reflect on the ways we mistreat one another and the world around us.

"I felt like I had something unique to bring to magic because I was kind of an outsider," reflects Toonkel. "I tried to bring the same sort of performance style and ideas in my performance art to it, which really sets it apart. "I think entertainment is powerful and it is what has always inspired me to make change in my own life," says Toonkel. "I aim to use magic for sociopolitical value."

Toonkel recently showcased her talents at several prestigious events, including the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where she received 4 stars from To Do List and a Highly Recommended Show from FringeReview. Other appearances include the 2023 Cincinnati Fringe Festival, Aarhus Festuge with Live Art Denmark, Honor Fraser Gallery, LAX Festival, ltd Gallery, and the 2016 Queer Biennial in Los Angeles.

Comments