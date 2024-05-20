A TRANSCRIBER'S TALE Comes to the Broadwater Black Box in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prepare to embark on a rollercoaster ride through the tumultuous world of mass media and the resilient spirit of New York City in "Transcriber’s Tale," a seriocomic solo show with music, written by Joanna Parson with developmental help from director Aimee Todoroff opens at the Broadwater Black Box on June 10, 2024.

Blending humor with poignant drama, "Transcriber’s Tale" delves into Joanna’s experiences as a transcriber amidst the chaos of '90s New York, through the seismic events of 9/11. With seven captivating songs seamlessly woven into the narrative, Joanna accompanies herself on stage, ensuring a dynamic and engaging performance.

"Transcriber’s Tale" is a testament to resilience, humor, and the power of storytelling. Audiences can expect to be entertained, moved, and inspired to reclaim their voices in an increasingly noisy world.

"This show is a love letter to New York," Joanna explains. "It's about secondhand trauma and the importance of navigating the relentless media landscape with discernment. I want to entertain my audience while inspiring them to critically examine today's toxic media environment and reconnect with their own voices and communities."

Originally conceived in 2012, Joanna's vision for "Transcriber’s Tale" faced skepticism about its ability to address the sensitive topic of 9/11. However, it wasn't until the global upheaval of the Coronavirus pandemic that audiences began to resonate with Joanna's mission. "I thought I had something to say about transcribing around 9/11 and its relationship to secondhand trauma," Joanna reflects. "But it wasn't until after the world endured the second biggest traumatic event of my lifetime that people truly understood the relevance and urgency of this story."

