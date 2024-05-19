Video: Yelpy Performs 'Gravity' With Live Orchestra For IrelandWeek

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dublin born, four-time Hollywood Music In Media Awards nominee and Europe Music Video Awards winner Irish singer/songwriter Yelpy performs his hit single "Gravity" "Gravity" on Sunday May 5th, with full orchestra at The First Congregational Church Of Los Angeles for IrelandWeek. Entitled "Ireland - Where Legend Lives", renowned Irish conductor and composer Eimear Noones gathers enlightened souls for a spectacular cultural event to captivate Los Angeles this May. The event is a celebration of every facet and genre of Irish life, showcasing the rich tapestry of the country's arts and culture. Eimear, who made history as the first woman to conduct the orchestra at the Oscars, brings her expertise and passion to curate an unforgettable evening.

A concert show-case exploring the origins of contemporary Irish storytelling through dramatic scenes and music. The music ensemble includes the acting talent of Caroline Morahan, Alan Smyth, Kevin Marron, Rachel Rath, Sonya Macari, Nigel Lysagt, Glenn Keogh, Kevin Ryan, and the inspirational music of Yelpy, Hannah Crowley, Dermot Kiernan, Mairead MacMullan, Carly Smithson (Evanescence and American Idol Finalist), Bren Holmes, Chloë Agnew and the Laude Choir. Directed by Kirsten Sheridan and Madison Cole Garfinkle the concert concludes with a tribute to Irish Legends Sinead O'Connor, Shane McGowan and Christy Dignam.

Gravity the song was written by Yelpy, Jonathan Smith a.k.a. TheRealJonSmith (Universal Pictures, Hayley Kiyoko, Kevin Max [dcTalk], Luna Halo) and Elyssa James, produced, mixed and mastered by TheRealJonSmith at Native South Studios and preformed by Yelpy.

Watch the music video here:

