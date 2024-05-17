Photos: First Look at MIX-MIX: The Filipino Adventures Of A German Jewish Boy at The LATC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The world premiere of an epic World War II odyssey inspired by an astonishing, little-known true story opens this weekend at The Los Angeles Theatre Center in a co-production between L.A.’s Latino Theater Company and Playwrights’ Arena. Check out all new photos below!



Written by Boni B. Alvarez and directed by Playwrights’ Arena founding artistic director Jon Lawrence Rivera, “Mix-Mix: The Filipino Adventures of a German Jewish Boy” centers on 13-year-old Rudy Preissman, whose newfound tropical refuge in the Philippines after escaping Nazi Germany is upended when Japan invades the islands — forcing his family and their Filipino friends to hide out in the heights and depths of sacred Mount Banahao.



Grand in scale, exciting, touching, and at times hilarious, Mix-Mix is based on the real-life story of Ralph J. Preiss. The production stars Casey Adler, Alexis Camins, Mark Doerr, Angelita Esperanza, Kennedy Kabasares, Myra Cris Ocenar, Jill Remez, Giselle “G” Tongi and Mark McClain Wilson.



Now in previews, , “Mix-Mix: The Filipino Adventures of a German Jewish Boy” opens Saturday, May 18 and runs through June 16.

