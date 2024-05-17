Photos: First Look at MIX-MIX: The Filipino Adventures Of A German Jewish Boy at The LATC

The production opens Saturday, May 18 and runs through June 16.
The world premiere of an epic World War II odyssey inspired by an astonishing, little-known true story opens this weekend at The Los Angeles Theatre Center in a co-production between L.A.’s Latino Theater Company and Playwrights’ Arena. Check out all new photos below!
Written by Boni B. Alvarez and directed by Playwrights’ Arena founding artistic director Jon Lawrence Rivera, “Mix-Mix: The Filipino Adventures of a German Jewish Boy” centers on 13-year-old Rudy Preissman, whose newfound tropical refuge in the Philippines after escaping Nazi Germany is upended when Japan invades the islands — forcing his family and their Filipino friends to hide out in the heights and depths of sacred Mount Banahao.
Grand in scale, exciting, touching, and at times hilarious, Mix-Mix is based on the real-life story of Ralph J. Preiss. The production stars Casey Adler, Alexis Camins, Mark Doerr, Angelita Esperanza, Kennedy Kabasares, Myra Cris Ocenar, Jill Remez, Giselle “G” Tongi and Mark McClain Wilson.
Photo Credit: Grettel Cortes Photography
Angelita Esperanza, Casey J. Adler and Alexis Camins
Mark McClain Wilson, Myra Cris Ocenar, Angelita Esperanza, Jill Remez, and Giselle ?G? Tongi
Angelita Esperanza, Casey J. Adler and Alexis Camins
Casey J. Adler and Alexis Camins
The Ensemble
The Ensemble
Mark Doerr, Giselle ?G? Tongi and Jill Remez
Jill Remez and Casey J. Adler
The Ensemble
Alexis Camins, Casey J. Adler, Giselle ?G? Tongi and Angelita Esperanza
Alexis Camins, Casey J. Adler and Angelita Esperanza
Mark McClain Wilson and Casey J. Adler
Giselle ?G? Tongi and Kennedy Kabasares
Giselle ?G? Tongi, Alexis Camins and Kennedy Kabasares
The Ensemble
Giselle ?G? Tongi, Mark McClain Wilson, Angelita Esperanza, Alexis Camins, Mark Doerr
Kennedy Kabasares, Mark Doerr, Casey J. Adler
Angelita Esperanza and Casey J. Adler /?
Kennedy Kabasares, Casey J. Adler and Angelita Esperanza
