Loft Ensemble Presents World Premiere of #CASEYANDTOMMYGETHITCHED

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced its next production in Sawyer's Playhouse (the company's Second Stage), the world premiere of #CaseyAndTommyGetHitched by Molly Wagner. Directed by Natasha Renae Potts and Madylin Sweeten Durrie, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Abram Conner, Silas Jean-Rox, Sean Alan Mazur, Ignacio Navarro, Sarah Nilsen, Amye Partain, and Dani True. There will be 12 performances only beginning Friday, May 17, at 8pm, and continuing through Sunday, June 9.



College friends reunite several years after graduation for Tommy's wedding. But not all of them are onboard with Tommy's choice of partner. After exclusively dating men in college, Tommy is about to marry a woman. Will the friends get onboard or sabotage the wedding to try and "save" Tommy? And will any of them even make it to the wedding after a night of the most elaborate drinking game you've ever seen?



Scenic design is by Madilyn Sweeten, lighting design is by Sarah Nilsen & Matthew Scheel, sound design is by Lemon Baardsen, costume design is by Bridget Avildsen, and properties designer is Natasha Renae Potts. The production stage manager is Andrea Casamitjana, production manager is Cassandra Carmona, and technical director is Matthew Scheel. Production photography is by Daniel J. Parker & Sean Durrie and graphic design is by Madylin Sweeten. #CaseyAndTommyGetHitched is produced for Loft Ensemble by Bree Pavey.



General admission is DONATE WHAT YOU WANT. The performance schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. Seats may be reserved online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153.



Sawyer's Playhouse at Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in the NoHo Arts District.

Loft Ensemble consistently offers high energy and groundbreaking productions. It has won several Valley Theatre Awards including Best Lighting Design and Artistic Director Achievement (2018) and Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Company Ensemble (2019). The company has won two Ovation Awards (2015), Best Ensemble at the New York International Fringe Festival (2013), and back-to-back Hollywood Fringe Festival Producers' Encore! Awards (2015 and 2016). Two Loft productions earned a combined five nominations for the 2016 BroadwayWorld Awards as well as 10 nominations in 2017, nine nominations in 2018, and nine nominations in 2019 for the Valley Theatre Awards.

