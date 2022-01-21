THE PLAY YOU WANT Comes To The Road Theatre In March

THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY and Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director, are thrilled to announce its return to live performances with three plays performing in repertory, beginning and re-opening with the world premiere of THE PLAY YOU WANT, written by Bernardo Cubría and directed by Michael John Garcés.

Fed-up by the theatre world's desires to box him in, Mexican playwright Bernardo Cubría sarcastically pitches "Nar-Cocos" a play about drug dealers on Dia de los Muertos. Much to his surprise, the Public Theatre picks it up. With financial pressures mounting and a newborn at home, this is his chance at a commercial success. But when Scott Rudin offers him a Broadway run on the condition he further exploit his identity and the headlines, he must decide just how much he's willing to compromise in order to finally be accepted.

THE PLAY YOU WANT will preview on Tuesday, March 1; Wednesday, March 2 & Thursday, March 3 at 8pm; will open on Friday, March 4 at 8pm and run through Sunday, April 17, 2022 at the Road Theatre, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.

Performances are Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 8pm; Sundays at 2pm through Sunday, April 3. Performances continue in repertory beginning Thursday, April 7 at 8pm; Saturdays at 2pm & Sundays at 7:30pm through Sunday, April 17.

There will be no performances March 26, 26 or 27.

Ticket prices are $39; Students and Seniors are $15.00; Previews are $15.00. Sunday Performances are Pay-What-You-Can. Three Play Season Pass is $75.00. Special group rates available for parties of 8 or more. For tickets, please call 818-761-8838 or visit www.RoadTheatre.org to purchase tickets online or to view complete schedule.