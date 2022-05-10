THE PALE GYPSY'S TRAVELING MUSICAL REVUE Comes to the Wren Theater

Gather around as The Pale Gypsy shares truly incredible stories from his Book of Tall Tales! Full of oddball characters, humor and accompanied by a classic rock inspired original music score. The Traveling Musical Revue takes the audience on a journey that explores the mysteries of love, brings them on a ride-along with some benevolent buccaneers, and uncovers the secrets of a hidden forest.

Written and performed by Chris Murphy, the production runs at The Wren Theater @ The Irish Import Shop - 742 Vine St., Los Angeles, CA 90038



PERFORMANCES:

Friday, June 3rd - 7pm (Preview)

Saturday, June 11th - 4pm

Sunday, June 19th - 8pm

Friday, June 24th - 7pm

TICKETS: $10.00 - www.hff22.co/7525

Recommended 16+ - Material is intended for a mature-ish audience.

It's 60 minutes of storytelling in its age-old tradition created for a modern audience, and is (hopefully) the cool glass of water everyone could use right now! Sitting in isolation during COVID, watching the world unravel, the creative voice within writer/producer, Chris Murphy, spurned him to take action. His response is the Traveling Musical Revue. With it, he hopes to bring a positive, direct, communal experience to folks through laughter and music. Although it is full of some of the goofiest material he's ever produced, it's just what the doctor ordered! All music and lyrics are original.

"I decided to produce this show out of the desire to develop an innovative way to use a mixture of basic techniques and simple technology," declares Murphy. "I want to present audiences with an experience that will carry them far enough away from their reality that they leave feeling refreshed and reset, while doing so in a way that is gentle and familiar, yet completely unique to this show. The pieces selected for this 60 minutes are some of the best representations of this vision."