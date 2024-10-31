Cal State LA to Present MOJADA: A MEDEA IN LOS ANGELES By Luis Alfaro

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Department of Theatre and Dance at Cal State LA presents Mojada: A Medea in Los Angeles, a modern adaptation of the classic Greek drama of Medea, written by MacArthur Award-winning playwright Luis Alfaro. Mojada: A Medea in Los Angeles will be presented at the Cal State LA State Playhouse for eight performances from November 14 to 23, 2024.

Mojada: A Medea in Los Angeles explores the classic tale of Medea through a Chicano lens, set against the vibrant backdrop of modern-day Boyle Heights. The play follows Medea, a dedicated wife and mother, who defies all odds to come to the United States from Mexico with her husband and child. Upon arriving in Boyle Heights, Medea confronts the challenges of adapting to a new community while navigating the social issues that threaten to engulf her family. As tensions rise and chaos unfolds, Medea's struggle becomes a powerful exploration of love, betrayal, and the lengths one will go to protect one's family in the treacherous world of immigration in the United States.

Guest Director Tessa Slovis, who makes her Cal State LA directorial debut, looks to explore the captivating synergy between this Classic Greek tragedy and the tragedy of the immigration system sustained in the United States. As a theatrical artist, she is captivated and intrigued by exploring the undiscussed danger that undocumented immigrants undertake when entering this country. Slovis works with her performers to highlight their own cultural experience for these roles and, alongside playwright Alfaro, presents an updated version of the script to incorporate actress Rica Arnonas' Filipina culture in the role of Tita.

Damaris Garcia, playing the role of Medea, is proud to present this role as a part of her final culminating project for her Master of Fine Arts degree in Television, Film, and Theatre (Acting Option). A lifelong admirer of the written work of Alfaro, Garcia was passionate about pursuing the role of Medea as a way to reach new emotional depths and showcase her growth as a performer since starting this program. She is joined by fellow MFA actors, undergraduate actors, and special guest actor Marcello Reyes.

Reyes, playing the role of Acan, son of Medea, is proud to make his theatrical debut at Cal State LA. Reyes began his professional acting career at age five on the set of Modern Family, in the recurring role of Calhoun Johnson aka "Baby Cal". He's gone on to perform in other televised series, such as A League of Their Own (Amazon Prime, 2021) and Pivoting (FOX, 2022), and such films as Don't Worry Darling (Dir. Olivia Wilde).

The full cast includes Damaris Garcia (Medea), Rica Arnonas (Tita), Crystal Nieto (Josefina), Elizabeth Morales (Armida), Joe Gutierrez (Jason), and Marcello Reyes (Acan).

The production and design staff include: Madison Barton (student assistant director/dramaturg), Arnold Bueso (faculty scenic designer/Costume Designer), Karyn Lawrence (faculty lighting designer), Carly DW Bones (guest intimacy director), Chance Vano (student stage manager), and Mia Zell (student assistant stage manager).

Performance dates are November 14 - 16 at 7:30 p.m., November 17 at 2:30 p.m., and November 20 - 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $8 for students with ID.

