Los Angeles Master Chorale Launches Youth Chorus LA

On Monday, December 16, 2024, at the Los Angeles Master Chorale’s free holiday sing-along, Carols on the Plaza, approximately 60 young singers from East L.A. and Huntington Park will come together for their debut public performance as Youth Chorus LA (YCLA), the Los Angeles Master Chorale’s newly launched after-school choral education program open to all young people regardless of musical background or financial means.

The Master Chorale began the YCLA pilot program in March of 2024 with an ensemble of approximately 60 students in grades 3 to 5, from Huntington Park’s Lucille Roybal-Allard and San Antonio Elementary Schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District. YCLA officially launched the first week of October 2024, and convenes for weekly rehearsals throughout the academic year at two satellite locations, Lucille Roybal-Allard and Soto Street Elementary Schools, serving multiple communities in East L.A. and Huntington Park.

YCLA provides young singers with vocal instruction and musicianship lessons from professional teaching artists and a unique opportunity for families and communities to connect, breaking down barriers that often keep them within their own neighborhoods. Once a month, all YCLA singers come together for Saturday morning “All Sings,” opportunities to rehearse together and foster new connections.

“This is a watershed moment in the history of the LA Master Chorale and choral music in Los Angeles,” said Grant Gershon, Kiki & David Gindler Artistic Director. ”Creating a joy-filled, holistic choral program accessible to all young people in the L.A. metropolitan area has been a dream of mine for years. I’m incredibly grateful to and inspired by our director, Sarah Gonzalez, and all of our supporters who have helped to make this dream a reality.”

“Many YCLA students don’t have access to a general music program at their schools,” said Sarah Gonzalez, Director, YCLA. “To fill that need, we’re not only offering them a comprehensive music curriculum but also a nurturing environment where they can enjoy singing alongside peers from different communities across Los Angeles. We’ll also offer our singers extraordinary experiences unique to the Master Chorale, like getting to rehearse and perform at venues throughout Los Angeles.”

In the coming years, YCLA aims to reach even more Los Angeles communities, establishing itself as a lasting learning hub for students in grades 3 through 12. Through a structured curriculum, YCLA empowers young people with essential life skills such as collaboration, communication, and creative problem-solving. This approach also helps cultivate a new generation of audiences and choral artists who will enjoy a lifelong connection to the joy of choral music and communal singing.

YCLA’s current list of participating schools includes Lucille Roybal-Allard Elementary School, Huntington Park Elementary, Soto St. Elementary, San Antonio Elementary, and Don Julian Elementary School.

