THE NARCISSIST NEXT DOOR Begins Performances June 8 At Hollywood Fringe Festival

Sebastian is rich (heir to a fish-stick fortune), handsome, gay and unattached. Although independently wealthy, he would really like to establish himself as a professional photographer. His best friend Kate is straight, single, and would like to get her play produced. Meanwhile, she works temp jobs.

Enter Sebastian's new neighbor Tony. He introduces them to a Peruvian self-help discipline called The Source. Suddenly, Sebastian lands a gig shooting photos of Charo Vergara (Sophia's hotter sister). Kate lands a new boyfriend, Robert ("He was raised Catholic. He has a job. My mom's going to love him.").

There's just one thing: Tony is one of the most self-absorbed human beings on Earth, an insufferable narcissist who will eventually drive anyone in his orbit bonkers.

Sebastian arranges to go to his photo shoot in Mexico with Kate and Robert. Tony invites himself along. Once there, they are captured by kidnapers who tie them up and threaten their lives.

Can the quartet escape the kidnapers alive? Will Sebastian, Kate and Robert ever escape Tony?

The cast includes Luca Malacrino, Michael Nardelli, Kincaid Walker, Réchard François, Dawn Joyal, Maggie Miguel, Bryce Harrow and Robert Harrow.

Ellen Buckley is the playwright. She previously wrote a solo show, The Jackass Parade, and contributed to the feminist anthology evening Nice Tits at Alliance Repertory Company. The Narcissist Next Door is her first full-cast, full-length work for the stage. She is also an actor and comedian. Ms. Buckley received her MFA degree from American Conservatory Theatre.

Susan Dalian directs. Her many previous directing credits include The Importance of Being Earnest, Outside Mullingar, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Merchant of Venice, As You Like It, Two Gentlemen of Verona and much more. She is also an actor and writer. She received her BFA degree from Boston University.

The Narcissist Next Door is a comedy about people making progress towards achieving their dreams.... And the ways in which they might cope with the narcissist next door who could derail their lives.

Admission: $15. Online Ticketing: Www.nextdoornarcissist.com Estimated Running Time: 90 Minutes. Suggested For Audiences Age 14 To Adult





