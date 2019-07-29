THE MALE INTELLECT: AN OXYMORON? Announced At El Portal Theatre

3,000 Miles Off-Broadway proudly presents Robert Dubac's THE MALE INTELLECT: An Oxymoron? at the historic El Portal Theatre Debbie Reynolds Mainstage, in the NOHO Arts District, North Hollywood, CA. This two-performance only event will take play Sunday, October 6 at 3pm and 7pm.

Robert Dubac's THE MALE INTELLECT: An Oxymoron? is an international comedic phenomenon. Described by The New York Times as "Hilarious ... a one man tour de force!" it is hands down one of the funniest solo shows you will ever see.

On a quest to answer the age old question, "What do women want?" Robert Dubac seamlessly transforms himself into five hysterical boneheads who each offer sidesplitting advice on how to best straddle the gender gap - all while drinking a beer.

Men and women from eighteen to eighty laugh non-stop as THE MALE INTELLECT nudges the battle of the sexes towards a humorous detente with everyone elbowing each other in the end with loving laughter and recognition.

El Portal Theatre is a historic landmark in the San Fernando Valley located in the heart of North Hollywood just minutes from Universal Studios, Warner Brothers, Disney, ABC, CBS-Radford and NBC Burbank. The theatre, originally built as a vaudeville house in 1926, sits across Lankershim Blvd from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and the Art Institute of California-Hollywood. In June of 2017 El Portal christened its Mainstage Theatre THE Debbie Reynolds MAINSTAGE In honor of Debbie and her participation with the theatre.

For tickets and information please call 818-508-4200 or online at www.elportaltheatre.com.





