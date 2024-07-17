THE JUST AND THE BLIND is Coming to The Ford in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“The Just and The Blind,” the acclaimed work by spoken-word artist and activist Marc Bamuthi Joseph and longtime collaborator, composer, and violinist Daniel Bernard Roumain, comes to The Ford on Friday, August 2, 2024, at 8:00PM. The piece is a powerful exploration of the unseen and under-heard experiences of incarcerated youth and their families, featuring flexin' dance by Drew Dollaz and soulful vocals by Nia Andrews and directed by Michael John Garcés.

Through spoken word and music, “The Just and The Blind” delves into the realities of racial profiling, sentencing and the prison-industrial complex, all from the perspective of fathers of Black and Brown children caught in the system. Centered on the humanity of those who are historically marginalized, the performance provides a framework for the unique voices of the community. It strives to humanize the Black and Brown children caught in the cycle of incarceration.

Going beyond performance, "The Just and The Blind" includes a short film series, and a storytelling curriculum designed for youth and families directly impacted by incarceration. Co-creators Joseph and Roumain share a passion for youth advocacy, and they will meet and collaborate with participants of the YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) National Festival Institute Fellows in advance of the August 2 performance.

“The Just and the Blind” was commissioned by Carnegie Hall and produced by Rika Iino and Melissa Higgins of Sozo Artists, Inc., Annie March, touring producer, in partnership with the Sozo Impact, with support from Ford Foundation. Founded by first generation immigrant cultural entrepreneur Iino and led by BIPOC women, SOZO is a contemporary arts agency and incubator working at the intersection of social impact, innovation and the arts. Special thanks to the Miami Light Project.

This program is a collaboration with the LA Phil Insight initiative, generously supported by Linda and David Shaheen.

﻿For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.theford.com or call Audience Services at (323) 850-2000.

Photo Credit: Robert Torres

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL